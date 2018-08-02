

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income increased very sharply to 126 million euros from 3 million euros last year in which substantial exceptional charges were posted.



Earnings per share were 1.38 euros, higher than 0.04 euro a year ago.



EBITDA pre exceptionals improved 3.6 percent to 290 million euros, while EBITDA margin pre exceptionals dropped to 15.9 percent amid significantly adverse currency effects, compared with 16.4 percent a year ago.



Group sales increased 6.8 percent to 1.83 billion euros from 1.71 billion euros last year.



Following a good performance in the second quarter, LANXESS has specified its earnings forecast for 2018. The company now expects an increase of the operating result at the upper end of the guidance of five to ten percent that was presented in May. In the previous year, comparable EBITDA pre exceptionals was around 925 million euros.



