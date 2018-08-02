Conzzeta: Nomination for the Board of Directors

Change to the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG

Michael König nominated as successor to Werner Dubach

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / The Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG (SWX: CON) has nominated Michael König for the next Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2019, as a new member of the Board of Directors. He will replace Werner Dubach, who will step down from the board after 25 years.

Michael König, born in 1963, a German national, has been CEO of the China National Bluestar Group (part of ChemChina) since 2016. Before that, he worked in various roles for the life sciences company Bayer from the early nineties onwards, most recently as the executive committee member responsible for Asia, Africa, Middle East, Manufacturing, Human Resources and Sustainability & Environment. During his time at Bayer, Michael König not only led high-revenue units; he also managed small operative units, production facilities and joint ventures in China. Michael König has particularly extensive experience with polyols and isocyanates (TDI, MDI), the most important raw materials for Conzzeta's Chemical Specialties segment. Thanks to many years spent working in China, König is very familiar with the country as a production location and sales market. He has a Master's in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Dortmund.

Subject to his election, he will replace Werner Dubach. Werner Dubach has been part of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG since 1993 and will not be available for re-election in 2019. Over the decades, he has had a significant influence on Conzzeta's development, including on key staffing decisions and on the strategy process in recent years. As a member of the Human Resources Committee, he also had a decisive impact on the development of a forward-looking personnel strategy and the introduction of a performance-based compensation structure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG, Ernst Bärtschi, Chairman of the Board, commented: "We would like to thank Werner Dubach for his longstanding and sustainable impact as part of the Board of Directors of Conzzeta AG, which we will address in greater detail at the next General Meeting. He brought valuable entrepreneurial experience and always provided critically constructive input on pioneering topics. We are also very happy to present Michael König as a candidate with proven specialist knowledge and leadership experience in the global chemicals business. With his network and specific in-depth knowledge of Asian markets, he will help us to further develop and expand our position in Asia."

Inquiries and further information:

Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 44 468 24 49

media@conzzeta.com



