Erste Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja definieren mehrere anomale Zonen
WICHTIGSTE ERGEBNISSE
- Auswertung der Ergebnisse für das Projekt Bukulja abgeschlossen
- Erste Flusssediment- und Bodenuntersuchungen definieren eine Anzahl anomaler Zonen im Granitoid Bukulja
- Anomalien durch die Werte mehrerer Elemente wie Be, Sb, Sn, As und Li definiert
- Anschlussprogramm für das dritte Quartal 2018 in Planung
Jadar Lithium Limited (ASX: JDR) (Jadar oder das Unternehmen) freut sich, über den aktuellen Stand seiner ersten Probenahme- und Kartierungsaktivitäten zur Erkundung seines Projekts Bukulja in Serbien zu berichten.
Im Rahmen der ersten Probenahmen im Projekt Bukulja entnahm das Unternehmen insgesamt 54 Flussproben, 16 Bodenproben und 10 Gesteinsproben. Die Proben wurden an das Labor von ALS in Bor (Serbien) geschickt, wo die Probenaufbereitung durchgeführt wurde. Die Proben wurden dann an das ALS-Labor in Irland zur weiteren Analyse auf Lithium und damit verbundene Elemente überstellt.
Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmen
Das Ziel des ersten Probenahmeprogramms bestand darin, anomale Zonen innerhalb des Konzessionsgebiets zu identifizieren, die auf eine Lithiummineralisierung hinweisen könnten. In den Konzessionen von Jadar werden zwei Typen von Lithiummineralisierung angepeilt:
- Gebiete, die mit miozänen Sedimentgesteinen bedeckt sind, bergen möglicherweise Potenzial für Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs;
- Gebiete mit Granitgrundgestein und metamorphen Gesteinen werden auf Lithiummineralisierung in Verbindung mit Pegmatiten untersucht.
Die Konzession Bukulja ist weitgehend von kristallinem Granitgrundgestein bedeckt, das Potenzial für die Auffindung von Mineralisierung in Zusammenhang mit Pegmatiten hat. Der südwestliche Teil der Konzession enthält alluviale Lagerstätten, denen der Randbereich eines miozänen Sedimentbeckens, ein Ziel für die Auffindung von Lithium- und Boratmineralisierung des Jadar-Typs, zugrunde liegen könnte. Das geochemische Programm wurde konzipiert, um die geochemischen Signaturen des granitischen Grundgesteins sowie der Oberfläche der Sedimenteinheiten auf Erkundungsniveau zu liefern.
Die Ergebnisse der Boden- und Flusssedimentprobenahmen wurden von einem Geochemiker ausgewertet, wobei für die jeweiligen Stichproben die Hintergrundwerte für verschiedene Elemente ermittelt wurden. Die abgegrenzten Anomalien basieren auf den erhöhten Gehalten der assoziierten Elemente über den Hintergrundwerten und nicht auf den absoluten Werten der einzelnen Elemente. Die Flusssedimentuntersuchung hat fünf Gebiete ergeben, die anomale Werte von Lithium und anderen mit Pegmatiten verbundenen Elementen wie Zinn, Beryllium und Thallium aufweisen. In diesen Gebieten sind weitere Untersuchungen angezeigt. Aufgrund der starken Vegetationsdecke und der großen Fläche des Konzessionsgebiets war es den Teams in dieser ersten Phase der Probenahmen nicht möglich, etwaige mögliche Pegmatitzonen zu ermitteln. Auf Grundlage der Ergebnisse dieser Arbeiten kann ein zweites, detailliertes Programm über wesentlich kleineren Schwerpunktgebieten erarbeitet werden.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2018/44176/2018-07-24 JDR_ASX_Prelim Expo Update Bukulja-Final_V2_DEprcom.001.jpeg
Abbildung 1 - Flusssediment- und Bodenprobenahmestellen und anomale Zonen bei Bukulja. Der Großteil der Anomalien befindet sich im Bereich des Granitoids Bukulja (in Dunkelrot auf der Karte ausgewiesen) und an der westlichen Kontaktzone des Granitoids. Die As-/Sn-Anomalie im südlichen Randbereich der Konzession befindet sich innerhalb von miozänen Sedimentgesteinen und jüngeren alluvialen Schichten (in Gelb angegeben) und stellt unter Umständen Material dar, das vom Granitoid aus dorthin transportiert wurde.
Gesteinsprobenahmen
Aufgrund eines Mangels an Ausbissen entnahm das Unternehmen nur eine begrenzte Anzahl an Gesteinsproben (10 Proben) aus pegmatitischen Ausbissen. Die Proben ergaben zwar keine wirtschaftlichen Lithiumgehalte; das Unternehmen plant nach Abschluss der ergänzenden Probenahmen dennoch, weitere Kartierungen und Probenahmen durchzuführen.
Die Ergebnisse der Probenahmen sind in den Tabellen 1 bis 9 ausgewiesen.
Für das 3. Quartal geplante Aktivitäten:
- Traversierung, Kartierung und Gesteinssplitterprobenahmen in den Zielgebieten
- Ergänzende Bodenprobenahmen in Interessensgebieten oder in Bereichen mit begrenzten oder keinen Gesteinsausbissen
- Mineralogische Untersuchungen an ausgewählten Proben
- Schürfgrabungen, sollten in Anschlussprogramme zu gut definierten Zielgebieten führen
Das Unternehmen wertet derzeit die Ergebnisse aus den anderen Projekten aus und wird diese nach Abschluss veröffentlichen.
ENDE
Stellungnahme des Sachverständigen
Die in dieser ASX-Meldung enthaltenen Informationen zu den Explorationsergebnissen wurden von Herrn Jerry L. Aiken, einem eingetragenen Mitglied der Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), zusammengestellt. Herr Aiken hat ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für den Mineralisierungstyp und die Art der hier betrachteten Lagerstätte sowie die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten wesentlich sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen gemäß den einschlägigen australischen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, Ausgabe 2012 - JORC-Code 2012) befähigen. Herr Aiken ist für Jadar Lithium Limited als Berater tätig und stimmt zu, dass die vorgelegten Informationen in der hier präsentierten Form und in diesem Zusammenhang in der vorliegenden Meldung veröffentlicht werden.
Table 1. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54
SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K
_ID
ST-00174567490230.06.37.23704.260.30.60.08128 5.62125.26.51.314.10.10.0.022.6
76 78 6 2 5 4 5 9 2 8 8
ST-00274565490260.06.57.43905.1 0.40.60.12132 5.82221.17.31.415.10.10.0.022.9
77 39 5 6 5 3 5 5 8 2 9 1
ST-00374565490300.06.19.63905.240.50.60.1 142.7.72523.59.81.615.70.20.0.022.8
95 54 5 9 3 2 5 9 5 3 7 3
ST-00474565490330.06.57.53905.720.50.60.09156.6.52122.97.81.615.60.2 0.0.032.8
69 27 6 2 2 1 5 1 3 2 2 8
ST-00574566490400.06.39.64502.670.30.50.32127 12.8011.613.2.615.80.22.0.051.7
20 24 7 6 4 1 7 4 3 5 1 1 2 6
ST-00674566490380.07.39 4106.440.60.60.1 199.6.81920.47.31.517.60.20.0.033.3
39 67 5 2 7 6 5 9 5 3 3 1 8
ST-00774570490410.07.38.64607.580.90.60.09243 6.92322.38.41.717.70.20.0.033.5
95 65 8 3 5 7 4 6 4 6 7
ST-00874572490430.07.37.94406.190.70.60.1 138 6.21922.56.71.417.90.20.0.033.6
88 43 6 9 8 9 5 3 3 5 1
ST-00974575490470.06.67.14005.520.40.70.1 204 5.71912.46 1.315.90.20.0.023.0
03 78 6 4 3 1 5 6 6 4 7 7
ST-01074579490470.07.17.64105.660.60.70.09162 6.52413.47.41.517.40.10.0.033.1
-S 75 68 6 6 3 1 8 5 9 4 5 6
ST-01174600490370.07.332.4403.950.60.60.4986.611 4214 18.2.817.80.10.0.062.5
50 05 9 7 8 8 5 3 9 7 3 4 4
ST-01274608490400.07.59 5806.030.60.60.1 179 6 1715.79.51.717.60.20.0.043.9
-S 72 73 5 9 4 5 3 4 3 6
ST-01374604490400.07.213.4905.170.50.50.15152 6.92315.110.2 17.80.10.0.043.2
-S 35 46 5 2 8 5 9 5 9 5 9 4 3 7
ST-01474610490410.07.92 5707.050.70.70.1 235 6.11520.18.71.719.80.20.0.033.9
-S 10 03 5 7 1 7 6 4 7 1
ST-01574612490380.05.850.4002.4 0.40.30.23126.10.4310.217 2.814.40.10.0.042.2
-S 08 88 9 2 6 7 6 5 6 7 9 3 9 6
ST-01674593490250.08.210.3805.650.91.10.1486.57.42718.210.2.820.90.1 0.0.062.5
08 86 6 5 6 1 2 9 3 8 3 1 4
ST-01874589490240.07.78.44106.080.81.00.1197 6.82313.67.92.218.40.10.0.042.6
10 51 5 1 4 4 1 5 6 3 4 2
ST-01974622490410.08.94.83003.660.60.20.08124.3.71322.45.51.423.40.1 0.0.035.3
65 42 5 2 1 6 5 1 4 3 8 2
ST-02074625490420.07.73.22705.2 0.40.50.1184.44 1613.24.91.018.70.10.0.024.0
43 90 3 2 1 9 5 4 2 9 7
ST-02174612490540.07.01 3008.5 1.11.50.18>5004.51315.39.71.323.40.50.0.032.8
89 76 3 7 5 4 5 4 3 3
ST-02274607490510.09.31.917013.32.41.30.1 145 3.15 31.25.71.328.20.20.0.032.5
35 56 3 7 8 8 3 3 8 8
ST-02374604490490.09.32.141010.21.00.60.12158.4.41830.46.91.824.70.2 0.0.043.5
96 43 7 9 5 6 5 9 3 4 3
ST-02474602490480.010 2.83609.991.30.90.05164.4.81526.77.12.528.60.20.0.053.0
13 99 4 1 2 5 7 3 2 8 9
ST-02574598490370.06.721.4804.790.40.50.2 93.39.63012.913.2.316.10.10.0.043.1
19 87 7 1 2 6 5 4 4 4 3 3
ST-02674594490370.18.841.5206.961.20.80.21111 9.73418.520.3.223.60.10.0.062.7
21 47 9 6 2 5 3 7 8 3 7 8
ST-02874605490230.05.815.3802.890.30.30.3266.58.8367.7611.2.213.70.1 0.0.032.4
56 62 8 5 6 3 8 5 6 5 1 3 9
ST-02974605490230.06.822.4302.930.40.40.3673.811 4711.418.3 16.20.10.0.062.3
76 86 8 2 7 6 4 5 2 1 2 2
ST-03074585490580.07.92.24907.760.70.70.06>5005 9 22.55.71.019.50.50.0.024.7
39 06 6 6 1 3 5 5 3 3
ST-03474587490530.08.07.13506.861.21.00.3396.612.3813.211.2.220.90.1 1.0.052.1
63 67 5 5 6 8 4 5 4 3 5 4 3
ST-04174575490220.08.38.14006.850.81.00.08102 8.22116.58.41.919.20.10.0.033.0
34 30 6 4 2 3 5 4 5 6 4 7 6
ST-04274576490270.08.16.13606.910.61.00.0571.13.91413.09.81.419.10.1 0.0.032.9
40 50 6 5 9 6 5 5 4 3 8
ST-04474574490260.08.05.53806.640.70.80.09104 8.22922.710.2.019.60.10.0.042.8
39 15 7 6 6 8 9 1 6 6 8
ST-04574583490260.07.512.4105.7 0.70.90.1795.910.2813.810.2.518.30.10.0.042.6
50 31 6 4 8 5 1 3 5 1 1 5 5 3 7 2
ST-04674581490220.07.68.34204.810.71.30.1791.212 4826.417 2.919.30.10.0.052.5
20 57 5 9 8 6 6 6 8 6
ST-04774581490210.07.16.84105.030.40.90.1185.57.32814.68.81.916.90.1 0.0.032.6
73 87 8 6 9 7 4 5 3 9 7
ST-04874586490210.06.65.84004.810.40.80.1265.76.82212.17.11.715.70.1 0.0.032.7
77 64 5 3 3 8 5 3 5 4 3 3 6
ST-04974637490420.06.35 4502.420.30.40.1477.114.7111.222.3.215.40.10.0.052.5
99 59 6 8 4 2 5 5 5 5 1 4 9 1
ST-05074638490470.06.53.14102.010.30.50.1573.516 718.2324.3.616.20.00.0.052.1
47 57 9 6 9 3 9 1 5 9 3 8 6
ST-05174637490620.09.37.24307.791.72.70.2 96.919.9719.441.4.223.70.11 0.082.3
51 58 7 2 8 5 8 5 2 6 4 1 5
ST-05274631490550.06.64.44604.950.31.00.1256.78.1229.5 10.1.214.20.10.0.022.0
19 40 2 6 4 8 1 2 5 4 5 6 8
ST-05374626490540.06.70.93204.760.21.10.2360.17.43812.27.81.715.10.1 0.0.021.9
75 48 3 1 5 4 6 3 3 4
ST-05474608490930.08.13.82609.581 1.30.19113.9.22618.18.31.520.90.11 0.032.1
52 60 4 8 9 5 5 6 7 3
ST-05574604490940.08.54.523010.50.72.00.1896.37.31716.57.31.121.20.1 0.0.022.4
85 22 4 5 1 4 9 5 5 5 4
ST-05674602490900.08.83.324010.40.81.40.2 90.76.11815.87.71.122 0.10.0.022.5
57 50 4 7 5 9 8 4 6 8 6
ST-05774628490700.08.06.13608.1 0.91.80.5296.310.4311.913.2.019.30.11.0.052.3
63 91 6 7 7 3 5 3 3 5 5 2 2 1
ST-05874623490660.07.22.63506.050.61.90.1996.77.73411.510.1.816 0.10.0.041.8
05 98 3 9 9 2 5 3 4 5 6 1
ST-05974614490630.07.86.44305.690.31.20.1894.113.329.158 1.818.10.11.0.032.3
74 05 4 4 8 7 7 3 1 2
ST-06074631490690.08.05.84108.181.23.10.19123 16.5715.514.2.719.90.11.0.052.2
38 81 3 8 8 5 5 5 8 7 1 4 9
ST-06174604490560.07.72.15305.871.10.50.13131 8.12526.19.82.018.80.10.0.043.5
59 68 3 9 9 7 5 4 2 5 9
ST-06274597490490.08.92.338018.21.10.8<0.0164.3.81523.56.21.823.90.1 0.0.053.2
77 72 6 2 6 9 2 5 5 6 2 8
ST-06374596490510.07.62.35406.041.10.40.08420 8.22425.68.92.120.80.30.0.043.9
69 61 3 7 2 1 8 8 4 1 1
ST-17 74596490290.07.214.4005.450.70.80.2374.89 2712.89.62.217.20.10.0.052.5
72 09 8 3 1 4 1 5 3 5 1 3 7
ST-27 74605490270.05.914.3803.020.30.30.4169.48.5387.9711.2.113.60.10.0.04 2.3
98 42 9 8 1 2 9 4 4 1 4 2 4
ST-04374576490270.08.06.43607.380.61.00.0565.94.11312.86.51.318.50.1 0.0.022.9
40 50 6 6 4 2 7 4 3 5 6
Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.
SampleX Y La Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr
_ID
ST-001745674902360.142.70.25560.31.611.10.55033.164.<0.00.00.34.91 5.1119.
76 78 3 7 8 7 3 7 5 02 1 6 5
ST-002745654902661.346.80.25970.21.612.9.855051 183.<0.00.00.35.21 5.5125.
77 39 4 5 3 3 5 02 2 1 5
ST-003745654903067.156.90.27590.41.615.12.60046.180 <0.00.00.45.6<16.4121.
95 54 7 1 2 6 5 9 02 2 1 5
ST-004745654903372.551.40.26390.21.514.10.60040.190 <0.00.00.35.71 6.3120
69 27 5 7 5 8 5 9 02 2 4
ST-005745664904057.739.40.51160.40.915.33.65037.114 <0.00.01.010.1 3.7109.
20 24 3 0 8 2 9 3 3 02 3 3 7 5
ST-006745664903892.257 0.27970.31.721.9 65047.229 <0.00.00.24.81 8.2132
39 67 4 7 9 3 6 02 1 8
ST-0077457049041114 56.50.29840.31.716.10.74050.240 <0.00.00.35.21 8.2137
95 65 6 9 2 6 8 1 02 2 3
ST-008745724904364.164.20.29320.31.713.9.458048.248 <0.00.00.24.7<18.1135.
88 43 4 2 5 8 6 02 1 7 5
ST-009745754904796 38.70.21460.31.716.8.360042 194.<0.00.00.24.31 6.5137
03 78 1 0 3 7 5 5 02 1 4
ST-010745794904776.346.10.21070.31.815.9.848044.208 <0.00.00.24.8<17.1139.
-S 75 68 7 0 6 4 1 6 02 1 9 5
ST-011746004903740.778.20.61040.71.217.25.65072.153.<0.00.00.411 <16.4107
50 05 0 7 3 2 2 5 02 2 5
ST-012746084904079.939.80.21030.61.319.8.275045.242 <0.00.00.25.61 8 179.
-S 72 73 9 0 8 5 1 02 1 5
ST-013746044904068.743.40.39700.41.219.11.68041.208 <0.00.00.26.71 7.7148
-S 35 46 6 9 8 9 7 8 02 1 4
ST-0147461049041105.47.80.38330.41.420 6.881042.258 <0.00.00.15.5<19.4193
-S 10 03 5 6 2 2 02 1 3
ST-015746124903856.742.90.52150.30.827.22.56068.128 <0.00.00.59.11 4.263.3
-S 08 88 3 0 3 4 6 2 5 02 3 2
ST-016745934902542.946.70.66660.51.618.12.10632.162 <0.00.00.19.4<19.6184.
08 86 9 1 8 2 0 7 02 1 8 5
ST-018745894902445.840.10.67580.41.619 10.10358.153 <0.00.00.46.9<19.3180
10 51 5 8 9 5 0 7 02 1 7
ST-019746224904153 33.90.15180.70.917.7.228039.360 <0.00.00.25.2<110.60.5
65 42 5 5 8 8 6 02 1 4 7
ST-020746254904236.931.60.14540.32.312 8.726031.254 <0.00.00.13.7<17 83.2
43 90 9 4 7 4 02 2 9
ST-0217461249054285 60.20.21450.33.127.6.912446.168 0.000.00.03.8<18.4207
89 76 2 0 1 5 5 0 9 2 2 6
ST-022746074905166.3109.0.24570.23.522.3.412347.228 <0.00.00.13.3<114 144.
35 56 5 3 5 3 0 5 02 1 1 5
ST-023746044904975.298.90.35180.51.620.5.964045.271 <0.00.00.15.7<111.138
96 43 3 7 3 5 3 02 1 4 5
ST-024746024904879.388.60.43610.72.126.4.914548.240 <0.00.00.16.9<114.179.
13 99 6 6 4 8 0 8 02 1 1 7 5
ST-025745984903743.848.60.41160.41.217.17.57048.181 <0.00.00.38.2<15.9113.
19 87 4 0 4 2 5 1 9 02 1 6 5
ST-026745944903756.895.20.67130.51.123 18.82053.197 <0.00.00.312 <111.146.
21 47 9 8 7 8 7 02 3 3 5 5
ST-028746054902330.538.40.41020.61.115.21.49033.121 0.000.00.37.9<14.372.9
56 62 0 1 1 9 6 1 2 1 2
ST-029746054902334.166 0.61180.70.815.29.54036.134 0.000.00.311 <14.968.2
76 86 3 0 3 8 5 4 7 2 1 1
ST-0307458549058330 82.60.19060.11.813.4.370059.326 <0.00.00.12.1<18.5140.
39 06 3 4 2 7 4 02 1 8 5
ST-034745874905344.357.70.41180.42.116.22.66044.167.0.000.00.77.6<19 .4154
63 67 1 0 1 1 8 5 9 5 2 3
ST-041745754902244.839.80.48050.42.416.11.95041.200 0.000.00.25.61 10.192
34 30 5 9 5 1 2 1 4 1
ST-042745764902733.631.70.24130.22.716.5.790034.191 <0.00.00.14.31 9.5205
40 50 9 4 2 8 6 02 1 6
ST-044745744902647.450 0.47530.62.016.15.68040.199 <0.00.00.46.4<19.6162.
39 15 4 2 8 2 9 8 02 1 7 5
ST-045745834902640.536.50.59290.61.816.14.84036.157 <0.00.00.28.21 8 164
50 31 4 2 9 2 02 1 2
ST-046745814902241 52 0.76890.81.115.29.85037.161.<0.00.00.510.1 7.3147.
20 57 2 3 8 3 8 7 5 02 1 2 3 5
ST-047745814902139 35.60.45560.51.815.13.71033.157 <0.00.00.26.71 7 171
73 87 5 4 2 3 2 2 02 1 8
ST-048745864902129.429.50.37100.52.018.10.78030.141.<0.00.00.25.31 6.6169
77 64 5 4 1 4 5 3 5 02 1
ST-049746374904233.946.10.51170.30.214.33.55030.137.<0.00.00.310.1 3.985.7
99 59 9 0 1 5 6 1 5 02 1 1 8
ST-050746384904733 51.70.91080.60.313.36.59025.123.<0.00.00.112.1 5.154.4
47 57 5 0 3 5 4 3 2 5 02 2 9 5
ST-051746374906242 97.40.71860.30.924.73.80034.157.<0.00.00.714.1 18.344
51 58 6 0 9 7 2 2 2 5 02 2 8 4 6
ST-052746314905526.339.70.37180.22.37.913.32033.115 <0.00.00.34.9<14 131
19 40 1 9 2 3 2 02 2 9
ST-053746264905428.168.30.46440.12.312.21.47027.122.<0.00.00.27.3<14 .3160
75 48 8 2 8 4 6 2 5 02 4 3
ST-054746084909352.5131.0.28360.22.911.12 88037.174.<0.00.00.44.9<19.6150
52 60 5 9 6 1 9 2 5 02 2 7
ST-055746044909444.2133.0.28100.23.38.410.84042.181 <0.00.00.33.3<19.3156.
85 22 5 8 2 3 5 6 02 1 7 5
ST-056746024909042.4138.0.26720.23.39.210.82045.198 <0.00.00.33.7<18.2155.
57 50 5 3 3 4 3 2 02 1 5 5
ST-057746284907045.571 0.41080.32.116.25.62063.169 <0.00.00.97.8<110.182.
63 91 4 0 7 8 7 4 3 02 3 5 6 5
ST-058746234906646.369.20.48270.12.112 15.48032.123 <0.00.00.37.4<110.174.
05 98 8 9 9 7 7 02 2 3 2 5
ST-059746144906344 45.40.31000.22.510.16.44046.148.<0.00.00.55.9<19.2165.
74 05 2 0 4 4 2 4 1 5 02 2 1 5
ST-060746314906960.468.10.71230.31.825.32.54036.151 <0.00.00.711.<120.267
38 81 4 0 3 2 6 5 9 02 2 3 8 6
ST-061746044905661.472 0.48270.51.114.12.45049.261 <0.00.00.16.5<16.3109.
59 68 3 5 7 4 5 02 1 7 5
ST-062745974904979 56 0.33490.52.523.5.913241.240 <0.00.00.15.5<112.194
77 72 5 4 6 0 9 02 1 2 9
ST-0637459649051201 85.30.38990.50.719.10.54059.298 <0.00.00.16.3<18.6107.
69 61 6 7 9 1 7 2 02 1 5 5
ST-17 745964902935.533.90.49680.51.816.15.73043.151.<0.00.00.37.61 6.4162
72 09 1 2 2 2 5 5 02 1
ST-27 746054902732.737.30.39840.51.116.23.47032.127 <0.00.00.37.9<13.878.9
98 42 9 7 5 3 2 8 02 2 7
ST-043745764902730.930.40.24300.22.615.5.580035.189 <0.00.00.14.1<19.3203
40 50 8 6 8 9 6 02 1 8
Table 2. Stream sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 54.
SampleX Y Ta Te Th Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr
_ID
ST-00174567490231.42<0.033.80.380.93.730 7.511.43 7.2
76 78 5 2 8 6
ST-00274565490261.57<0.038.60.401.14.132 7.311.49 7.7
77 39 5 5 1 6
ST-00374565490301.88<0.042.80.471.28.136 19.13.54 11.
95 54 5 6 9 3
ST-00474565490331.9 <0.044.10.451.14.434 6.913.55 6.1
69 27 5 9 5 3
ST-00574566490401.360.0523.40.490.63.173 3.619.76 79.
20 24 9 4 3 1
ST-006745664903810.2<0.072.80.451.39.629 7.117.57 7.6
39 67 5 3 7 5
ST-00774570490412.22<0.069.60.441.57.732 8.218.66 12.
95 65 5 9 2 3 4
ST-00874572490431.86<0.041.10.341.55.328 6.912.59 8
88 43 5 4 1 5
ST-00974575490472.2 <0.065.20.481.17.325 4.615.48 10.
03 78 5 2 3 7 3
ST-01074579490471.99<0.046.20.411.24.530 3.813.54 12.
-S 75 68 5 2 3 1 1
ST-01174600490371.6 0.0516.60.540.85.765 9.216.1009.4
50 05 6 5 7
ST-01274608490402.78<0.033.60.361.46 31 3.623 64 9.4
-S 72 73 5 4 6
ST-01374604490403.11<0.032.50.421.27.238 4.620 73 10.
-S 35 46 5 7 4 1
ST-01474610490412.3 <0.067.30.311.512.31 3.826.67 10.
-S 10 03 5 2 9 8 8 9
ST-015746124903810.6<0.021.70.890.72.559 4.911.11810.
-S 08 88 5 5 3 2 2 4
ST-01674593490251.93<0.020.20.461.07.648 12.22.80 6.8
08 86 5 4 6 9
ST-01874589490242.34<0.023.70.400.96 40 10.22.64 8.5
10 51 5 1 8 2 2
ST-01974622490412.23<0.035 0.191.85 18 4.715.53 9.2
65 42 5 4 4 2
ST-02074625490421.55<0.021.60.181.33.318 2.410.41 8
43 90 5 2 7
ST-02174612490547.32<0.0194 0.331.238.21 17834.51 7.5
89 76 5 9 5 7 8
ST-02274607490512.86<0.058.60.171.49.313 1.727 71 8.3
35 56 5 5 1
ST-02374604490492.98<0.050.50.271.617.32 4.119 78 7.5
96 43 5 7 4 4
ST-02474602490482.89<0.058.30.311.47.338 6.725.1044.8
13 99 5 7 9 1
ST-02574598490371.71<0.016.90.551.03.647 5 13.82 6.4
19 87 5 5 6 9
ST-02674594490372.23<0.031.50.361.113.68 17.25 1188.1
21 47 5 9 9 8 1
ST-02874605490231.510.0611.70.610.64.551 5.69.168 9.4
56 62 5 3 8
ST-02974605490231.340.0813.10.600.74.467 5.811.86 6.3
76 86 5 1 3 9
ST-03074585490582.64<0.0226 0.292 14.12 1 29.43 8.1
39 06 5 3 3 6
ST-03474587490531.810.0522.90.321.03.751 2.216.79 43.
63 67 8 3 6 2
ST-04174575490222.39<0.036.20.291.18.739 7.619.64 9.8
34 30 5 9 9 6
ST-04274576490272.31<0.029.50.261.15.426 7.416 52 7
40 50 5 9
ST-04474574490262.12<0.027.20.281.28.244 5.117.64 18.
39 15 5 6 3 3 4
ST-04574583490261.71<0.017.30.410.95.651 11 18.73 7.1
50 31 5 3 3 1
ST-04674581490221.6 <0.021.20.411.08 70 6.920.83 19.
20 57 5 2 1 4 1
ST-04774581490211.88<0.021.10.380.95.542 7.218.56 9.7
73 87 5 3 5 8
ST-04874586490212.39<0.020.60.400.95.837 8.214.51 7.6
77 64 5 4 6 7
ST-04974637490421.320.0610.50.620.72.181 3.714 73 9.3
99 59
ST-05074638490471.2 <0.010.30.640.62.190 2.310.1107.9
47 57 5 5 7 9 9
ST-05174637490622.160.1115.80.580.93.510311 30.11528.
51 58 1 2 2 5
ST-05274631490550.86<0.09 0.210.61.830 4.28.439 14.
19 40 5 8 3 9
ST-05374626490541.35<0.011.30.480.73.241 2.98.546 10.
75 48 5 5 9 4 1
ST-05474608490931.610.0532.60.241.06.132 1.215.60 31.
52 60 8 6 3 8
ST-05574604490941.26<0.030.30.141.15.522 1 11.46 16.
85 22 5 9 2 8 8
ST-05674602490901.27<0.027.30.171.14.123 1 12 48 20.
57 50 5 4 9 5
ST-05774628490701.98<0.018.50.331.03 50 11.18.91 36.
63 91 5 2 1 1 6
ST-05874623490661.27<0.023.90.340.73.844 20.14.59 15.
05 98 5 2 1 6 3 8
ST-05974614490631.14<0.018.50.270.82.941 1.110.51 32.
74 05 5 5 3 6 5 7
ST-06074631490692.36<0.027.60.480.84.379 4.127.63 31.
38 81 5 9 6 8 3
ST-06174604490561.76<0.041.70.321.66.841 2.114.67 6.6
59 68 5 4 2
ST-06274597490492.85<0.053.30.271.56.929 5.523.81 5.1
77 72 5 8 2 5
ST-06374596490513.15<0.0119 0.472.010.39 2.223.66 12.
69 61 5 5 2 9 8 8
ST-17 74596490291.61<0.038.20.420.910.44 11.15.66 8.3
72 09 5 4 5 5 6
ST-27 74605490271.480.0612.90.610.74.950 5.510 67 12.
98 42 1 8
ST-04374576490272.16<0.026.10.241.15.225 7.314.51 6.6
40 50 5 9 6 2
Table 4. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.
SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La
_ID
S-005 74554490330.06.39.34602.030.20.20.1297.18.17837.312.2.514.50.12.0.05 1.644
06 31 8 3 6 7 1 2 6 2 4 5
S-009 74564490430.06.29.44501.850.20.30.09105.11.755.6612.2.614.30.12.0.04 1.647.
11 35 6 4 2 2 5 4 7 3 8 3 7 8 2
S-010 74574490430.08.77.23409.011.10.60.1190.94.12536.514.2.124.80.10.0.05 2.643.
35 33 6 2 6 4 2 5 6 6 8 4 8
S-017 74594490530.06.910.4902.270.30.30.1 110.14.796.1 17 3.117.40.12.0.051.847.
26 58 4 9 7 3 9 5 4 4 6 4 9 6 6
S-025 74604490630.06.59.24502.310.30.20.08109.10.696.959.92.315.10.12 0.041.949.
17 32 6 2 4 8 5 8 8 5 8 8 4 5
S-026 74604490720.06.810 4603.650.90.40.17111.14.688.0813.2.417.50.12.0.051.848.
32 69 9 8 2 5 4 9 6 5 7 1 2 6 5
S-030 74614490830.28.817.3409.622.00.70.32122.7.54027.516.2.226.30.21.0.07 2.350.
20 49 4 6 2 7 5 7 3 1 2 4 9 8
S-031 74614490720.07.09 4102.870.40.50.18107 11.617.5611.2.418.70.11.0.051.849.
06 68 7 6 5 8 9 1 1 5 9 9 7 3 3
S-032 74614490630.010.3.917010.11.71.2<0.095.23.72026.321.2.030.20.10.0.05 2.441.
01 24 2 7 5 4 2 7 3 7 3 9 3 7
S-036 74623490430.06.310.3902.230.30.20.08102.11.685.4510.2.414.50.12 0.051.744.
71 04 7 2 2 1 1 5 6 1 1 6 1 5 7
S-037 74623490530.08.95.54705.220.51.00.08120 7.5388.997.62.921.60.11.0.061.958.
50 47 4 7 6 8 5 7 1 3 7
S-038 74623490630.08.06.15103.470.61.10.2199.316 8213.016.3.518.50.10.0.061.945.
38 35 5 4 4 5 7 7 7 8 5 5 2
S-039 74623490720.06.58 4102.680.30.40.1199.413.635.7410.2.214.90.12 0.041.844.
24 79 5 9 2 3 6 2 7 3 6
S-040 74622490830.06.411.4702.440.30.30.18104 9.9785.0314.2.614.60.12.0.051.747.
90 59 7 4 2 2 6 4 5 9 2 3 7 9
S-042 74634490630.08.06.24006.8 2.53.00.19132.14.6419.019.2.522.10.21 0.073.054.
15 36 6 2 3 5 5 3 5 2 3 1 8
S-043 74633490530.09.53.44003.020.41.00.1384.716.875.1540.4.820.80.10.0.06 1.936.
94 52 4 9 3 6 3 7 8 2 9 7 7
Table 5. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.
SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb Sc SeSn Sr Ta Te Th
_ID
S-005 745544903342 0.57770.50.815.29 50025.107 <0.00.01.011.1 3 89.61.1<0.013.1
06 31 5 8 5 4 1 02 3 6 1 4 5
S-009 745644904339.0.58750.50.815.30.32025.97.1<0.00.01.010.1 2.895.21.1<0.014
11 35 8 6 3 5 7 2 1 02 2 2 8 6 5
S-010 745744904344.0.32920.52.020.8.785048.213 <0.00.00.46.5<115.154.2.4<0.029.6
35 33 6 1 9 7 7 5 02 3 8 5 5 6 5
S-017 745944905343.0.61060.50.815.38 33024.116 <0.00.00.912.1 3.494.71.1<0.014.8
26 58 7 2 0 6 5 2 3 02 1 9 3 9 5
S-025 746044906344.0.56690.50.816.24.23035.135.<0.00.01.19.61 3.895.71.4<0.019.8
17 32 8 6 8 6 7 9 5 02 2 3 3 5 5
S-026 746044907252 0.41360.41.015.31.41038.133 <0.00.01.010.1 5.997 1.4<0.016.9
32 69 7 0 7 7 2 5 5 02 2 4 3 3 5 5
S-030 74614490832340.41360.51.918.17.11455.262 0.000.00.77.71 17.96.12.7<0.029.4
20 49 8 0 6 8 7 4 0 6 2 4 7 8 7 5
S-031 746144907260 0.58440.31.314.26.44035.125 <0.00.00.99.81 5.2113.1.2<0.016.5
06 68 4 8 3 8 4 6 02 2 6 5 8 5 5
S-032 746144906382.0.21830.23.312.16.27044.201 <0.00.00.35.81 10.133 1.6<0.042
01 24 3 9 4 7 2 9 02 1 2 6 3 5
S-036 746234904338.0.44740.50.717.23.22036.105 <0.00.01.09.71 3.782.31.4<0.015.4
71 04 8 4 9 2 8 8 6 02 2 9 9 5 5
S-037 746234905376.0.53831.22.026.13.42042.124 <0.00.00.610.1 7.1322 2.1<0.029.5
50 47 6 9 4 6 8 3 8 02 2 1 2 1 5
S-038 74623490631131.11410.41.514.34.44041.160 <0.00.00.514.1 4.9120.1.3<0.016.4
38 35 1 0 5 7 4 1 8 02 2 9 7 5 2 5
S-039 746234907248 0.46290.41.214.22.33033.108 0.000.01 9.11 3.8106.1.2<0.014.2
24 79 5 5 1 8 1 7 2 2 5 1 5 5
S-040 746224908343 0.51070.50.915.34.44029.106 <0.00.01.010.1 3.298.51.1<0.014.0
90 59 2 0 7 7 1 1 5 02 2 9 9 7 5 5
S-042 746344906380 0.51080.41.328.33.30054.197 <0.00.00.811 1 17.512 2.60.0919.4
15 36 2 0 3 7 4 1 6 02 2 3 6 5 5
S-043 746334905354.1.28471.00.915.44.46020.116 <0.00.00.217.1 3.2103 1.10.0711.3
94 52 2 2 4 6 1 4 7 02 1 7 5 1 5
Table 6. Soil sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 16.
SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y Zn Zr
_ID
S-005 74554490330.5 0.62.77 3.114.72 83
06 31 2 5 4
S-009 74564490430.520.52.80 2.214.63 87.
11 35 6 8 5 7 9
S-010 74574490430.291.22.41 17.11.94 18
35 33 7 6 8 7 5
S-017 74594490530.490.62.92 2.218.76 86.
26 58 8 7 5 9 7
S-025 74604490630.500.83.74 2.111.57 74.
17 32 1 5 7 6 9
S-026 74604490720.460.82.73 2 16 66 75.
32 69 6 6 4
S-030 74614490830.331.64.48 3.217.12542
20 49 6 4 1 9
S-031 74614490720.440.72.68 1.713.74 68
06 68 4 6 6 4
S-032 74614490630.171.34.35 1.812.61 10.
01 24 2 2 8 7
S-036 74623490430.500.62.73 2.511.54 77.
71 04 8 8 6 7 8
S-037 74623490530.501.06 66 2.813.82 36
50 47 4 2 1
S-038 74623490630.490.82.89 2.414.89 26.
38 35 1 5 8 8 3
S-039 74623490720.470.62.67 1.711.57 72.
24 79 8 8 4 8 3
S-040 74622490830.490.62.77 1.919.87 81.
90 59 7 1 5 4 7
S-042 74634490630.561.33.74 5.932.73 32.
15 36 1 6 2 8
S-043 74633490530.610.72.1121.911.94 6.1
94 52 3 4 8
Table 7. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 1, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.
SampleX Y Ag Al As Ba Be Bi Ca Cd Ce Co CrCs Cu Fe Ga Ge HfIn K La
_ID
CS-00174599490900.06.60.325015.90.71.40.0434 2.71664.63.41.219.60.00.0.012.116.
99 92 6 5 5 1 1 6 7 2 9 4 7
CS-00274599490900.27.20.810 8.633.00.3<0.02.420.61721 24 0.723.10.00.0.013.91.2
44 91 5 6 9 2 2 5 6 1 2 5
CS-00374599490900.06.80.2130136 0.00.3<0.01.871.21376.72.20.623.50.00.<0.03.51.1
13 58 5 9 6 1 2 3 5 3 05 9
CS-00474599490900.06.80.522065.10.80.9<0.019.91.71143.82.60.922.30.1 0.0.002.810.
40 28 8 5 3 2 8 3 9 1 2
CS-00574601490890.06.50.250 7.122.60.5<0.022.11 1430.35.60.819.40.10.0.023.510.
49 71 4 9 8 2 3 2 3 8 2
CS-00674601490891.56.6<0.90 15.43.40.60.0315.51.11515.333 0.821.20.00.0.012.67.8
37 45 1 1 2 9 7 5 5 8 9 1 9 3
CS-00774601490890.27.10.270 20.126.0.4<0.015.90.81538.98 0.721 0.10.0.014.37.9
37 11 1 9 5 2 5 3 6 2 7 6
CS-00874621490750.07.20.736013.10.61.5<0.034.53 1872.53.81.320.30.10.0.022.416.
50 60 6 5 5 2 9 2 7 3 2 9
CS-00974621490750.06.51 10 5.612.20.4<0.03.221.21213.13.20.723.40.00.0.033.01.6
19 46 4 9 1 4 2 5 7 9 2 4 2
CS-01074621490750.06.9<0.3105.760.91.2<0.040.62.21419.34.41.319.70.1 0.0.023.020
41 07 9 2 2 6 7 2 5 1 5 1 1 8 5
Table 8. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 2, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.
SampleX Y Li Mg Mn Mo Na Nb Ni P Pb Rb Re S Sb ScSeSn Sr Ta Te Th
_ID
CS-0017459949090155.0.24731 2.99 1.955019.3270 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<131.154.2.5<0.09.42
99 92 5 6 02 1 5 5 4 5 9 5
CS-0027459949090148.0.05851.03.111.1.946023.7470 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 21.8.9 4.0<0.01.29
44 91 5 3 7 7 7 02 1 5 4 1 9 5
CS-003745994909090.70.09181.02.817.2 69015.6650 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 86.64.77.1<0.01.12
13 58 3 5 5 3 02 1 5 2 4 4 5
CS-0047459949090115 0.16570.72.714.1.863018 411 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<159.115 5.5<0.05.91
40 28 7 3 9 2 02 1 5 4 1 2 5
CS-0057460149089191 0.02170.92.57.92.635035.7320 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 16.49.71.8<0.08.52
49 71 9 8 1 02 1 5 2 6 6 5
CS-0067460149089133 0.13971.03.110.1.747022 298 <0.0<0.0<0.01.<116.54.22.9<0.04.73
37 45 1 1 1 2 02 1 5 2 9 5
CS-0077460149089132 0.07071.12.510.1.936033 450 <0.0<0.0<0.00.1 24.41.54.4<0.08.3
37 11 5 7 02 1 5 5 5 1 5
CS-0087462149075212 0.23900.92.78.32.258021.7279 <0.0<0.0<0.02.1 35.169.2.2<0.08.94
50 60 8 4 9 02 1 5 7 2 5 8 5
CS-0097462149075129.0.02451.12.312.1.832021.6310 <0.0<0.0<0.01.1 21.19.61.8<0.01.38
19 46 5 6 3 8 3 02 1 5 8 8 9 5
CS-0107462149075236 0.23220.72.69.92.656031.4238 <0.0<0.0<0.02.<112.148 1.7<0.012.9
41 07 5 1 1 02 1 5 5 1 2 5
Table 9. Rock sampling Bukulja - Part 3, method ME-MS61. Total number of samples 10.
SampleX Y Ti Tl U V W Y ZnZr
_ID
CS-00174599490900.111.81.4141.4.634.4
99 92 3 1 1 7
CS-00274599490900.012.51 <11.3.331.2
44 91 5 6 1 4
CS-00374599490900.013.90.92 1 1.343.1
13 58 2 3
CS-00474599490900.062.41.28 0.3.474.3
40 28 7 7 7 4
CS-00574601490890.051.71.43 1 3.365.1
49 71 6 9 9
CS-00674601490890.051.53.25 1 4.392.4
37 45 2 9 2
CS-00774601490890.032.44.62 1.5.252.6
37 11 2 3 6
CS-00874621490750.111.81.4150.5.614
50 60 9 2 7 1
CS-00974621490750.021.51.11 1.2.251.7
19 46 7 9 7 5
CS-01074621490750.111.31.6130.5.553.9
41 07 3 9 6 1
JORC Table 1. This table applies to the Bukulja project work program
CRITERIA COMMENTARY
Sampling The following Stream Sediment
techniques sampling technique was followed by
the Company throughout the
Bukulja project survey:
Stream sediments comprise clastic and
hydromorphic components, including
detrital grains, clays, colloids,
organic matter and Fe-Mn coatings on
clasts. In view of this diversity it
is important to collect the most
appropriate size fraction consistent
with the objectives of the sur- vey.
In mineral exploration the objective
is to enhance the anomaly contrast
(peak/background ratio) in order to
increase the chances of identifying
a
mineralised bedrock source.
-Sites are selected with the
following factors in
mind
--Avoid obvious sources of
contamination: sample upstream (at
least 50 m) from roads and
habitation.
--Where valleys are steeply incised
avoid collapsed bank material by
sampling near the center of the
stream.
--Avoid areas of winnowed sediment.
Fine-grained material at the margins
of the water course may be
better.
--Avoid deposits of well-sorted
gravel and areas of limited sediment
accumulation.
--For consistency, always sample
material deposited in the same
setting in a stream e.g. do not mix
material from heavy mineral traps
with fine sediment
banks.
-Sample collection
--Location was made with Garmin- GPSma
p
64
--Wash sieves and pans in stream
immediately prior to sampling. The
sieve with the 2 mm cloth is placed
on top of the fine sieve and both
are mounted on top of the
pan.
--Collect sediment from several
points on the stream bed to produce
a representative composite sample.
The top 10-20 cm of sediment is
discarded to avoid spurious high
contents of Fe and Mn in oxide
coatings.
--Load coarse sediment into the top
sieve with minimum input of water.
Remove large clasts by hand and rub
the material through the top sieve,
wearing rubber gloves. Remove the
top sieve and continue careful
rubbing and shaking until adequate
fine material (normally about 100 g
dry weight) has passed through the
lower (fine) sieve into the pan
beneath. No coarse particles should
be allowed to enter the fine
fraction
sample.
--Leave sample to settle for a fixed
time, typically about 15-20 minutes.
During this period
panned-concentrate and water samples
may be collected, and site data are
recorded.
--Decant excess water to leave a
final volume of 200-250 ml.
Homogenize this by gentle agitation
with stirring, and carefully decant
into a clean numbered Kraft bag
using a clean funnel. Place the
sealed bag in a thin
polythene bag and secure with a loose
knot for transportation in an
upright
position.
--Wash all equipment thoroughly in
the stream before packing
away.
--Collect duplicate samples at some
sites to monitor within-site
variability. In a regional survey
field duplicates are normally
collected from every 100th site.
Prenumbered field cards, randomized
in blocks of 100 numbers, are issued
to the sampling teams. At each site
the appropriate number is allocated
to all sample containers, which are
sealed
onsite
Sampling procedure which the Company
followed
for Rock sampling:
· Once the sample location has been
determined, its location is defined
and recorded by using a hand held
GPS
· Approximately 2 Kg of sample
material is collected, ensuring that
the sample is representative of the
outcrop being
sampled
· The sample is placed into the
sampling container, which is labeled
according to the attributed sample
number.
· All relevant information with
regard to the outcrop was
recorded.
Sampling procedures which the Company
followed for Soil
sampling:
· Locate the predesignated sampling
position using a hand-held
GPS
· In areas where deep moist soils
exist, a hand soil auger is usually
required to reach the soil horizon
· Hand auger down to get through the
humus layer and the sample is
obtained approximately 20cm below
the surface of the soil
horizon
, if possible from the C horizon
· To avoid cross contamination a
nylon brush is used to clean the
dirt and mud from the sampling
equipment before the sample is
collected.
· The sample is sieved on-site using a
80 mesh sieve, 178 micrometers,
using a stack of sieves with
progressively finer mesh sizes.
· Approximately 1-2kg of sampled
material is
collected
· samples are placed in a labeled
plastic bag (outside and a sample
ticket is placed inside the bag) and
is sealed
onsite
· The samples are stored in a dry and
secure container on the project area
· The samples are submitted to the
laboratory while observing sample
handling and handover
protocols
Mr. Jerry Aiken is the Competent
Person, as far as this announcement
(and this JORC Table 1) is
concerned.
Mr
. Aiken judges these stream sediment
and rock sample results to be
sufficiently reliable for the
purpose of defining the main zones
of
interest at Bukulja project. The
results will only be used to guide
the initial phases of
Jadars work, and do not form part of
any resource estimate.
Drilling Not Applicable
techniques
Drill sample Not Applicable
recovery
Logging Not Applicable
Sub-sampling Not Applicable
techniques and
sample
preparation
Quality of assay The samples were submitted to the ALS
data and laboratory in Bor (ISO 17025
laboratory accredited) for analysis: All
tests samples were analyzed by the ALS
method
ME0MS61L
. The Company did not conduct routine
QA/QC analysis on the results,
including the systematic utilization
of certified reference materials,
blanks, and umpire laboratory
check assays, as at the time of the
sampling program, the Company did
not have access to certified
reference materials. All work was
supervised and authorized by a
person qualified under the JORC Code
guidelines.
Jadars CP is confident that the
analytical and assay techniques and
QA/QC protocols implemented by the
ALS laboratory were appropriate and
adequate for the purposes of
defining zones of interest in the
area. These sample media and
techniques and assays were not part
of a resource
estimate.
Verification of No drilling or mineralization
sampling and reported here.
assaying
No drilling or twinning of holes
reported here.
No adjustments were made to the assay
data.
Location of data Not applicable as there is not
points Mineral Resource
Stream samples:
Grid System: WGS84; GCS_WGS_1984
WKID: 4326; Datum: D_WGS_1984
Spheroid: WGS_1984; Angular Unit:
Degree
Stream sediment and rock sampling
locations were determined by a
hand-held GPS. Topographic accuracy
is estimated to be within 30-50
meters. Topographic control is not
considered relevant, as it does not
relate to Mineral
Resources
Data spacing and Stream Sediment and soil samples were
distribution collected on
a
n estimated density of two samples per
1 square Km. The location of stream
samples was determined by local
stream
distribution.
- The soil samples were collected on a
1km grid, where stream density did
not allow for adequate coverage with
soil
samples.
Mr. Jerry Aiken considers that the
sample/data spacing and distribution
which deployed in the 2018 stream
sediment survey and the rock
sampling exercise to be sufficient
and adequate for orientation
purposes.
Infill soil sampling and further
scouting will be undertaken
in areas which were defined as
anomalous in this
survey
No mineral resource or ore
reserve is being reported.
Sample composite was
not employed.
Orientation of The stream sediment and soil surveys w
data in ere
relation to designed to cover the majority of
geological the license and on an approximate
structure
2 sample to 1km2 sampling density.
The sample locations and
distribution was determined by the
local stream distribution. The rock
samples were collected from
outcropping areas and where the
outcrop had pegmatitic texture.
Not applicable as no drilling
is reported by the company.
Not applicable as no drilling
is reported by the
company.
Sample Throughout the sampling program, all
security prescribed sample handling protocols
were adhered to. The sample handling
protocols
included;
· Each day after sample collection,
the samples were stored in a
central, secured location within the
project area after being catalogued
and
labeled.
· On completion of the sampling
program, the samples were
transported directly to the ALS
laboratory in Bor, where relevel ALS
personnel signed off the receipt of
the
samples.
· The CP assumes that all ALS
internal sample handling procedures
were adhered
to.
The CP judges that the sample
handling protocols which were
implemented throughout the program
were sufficient to maintain sample
integrity.
Audits or No audits have
reviews been undertaken
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
Mineral tenement · Centurion Metals DOO, a 100% owned
and land tenure subsidiary of Jadar resources LTD,
status is a 100% holder of
Bukulja mineral exploration license
(License # 310-02-01835/2016-02).
The license is located in
central Serbia.
· At time of reporting the company
license is in good standing and the
company
plans to comply with all provisions
relating to the Serbian mining law
Exploration done · Historical work has been conducted
by other on the
parties
Bukulja project area by various
Serbian and Yugoslav state
geological agencies. The Company is
not aware of the results of these
investigations.
Geology · The CP judges, from the data which
is available at time of this
announcement, that the
mineralisation style may be related
to pegmatite
dykes
Drill hole · Not relevant as no drilling is
Information being reported in this
announcement
Data aggregation · No data aggregation methods were
methods used in this
announcement
· No metal equivalent formulas were
used in reporting of any
results
Relationship · No drilling intercepts are reported
between here.
mineralisation
widths and
intercept
lengths
Diagrams · No drilling results are presented
in this
announcement.
Balanced reporting· The reporting here covers the area
of the companys current focus.
Further data analysis and
interpretation may result in the
definition of new
targets
Other substantive · No information available on
exploration metallurgy, ground water, bulk
data density or rock stability.
· Integration and interpretation of
the various data sets are
on-going
Further work The Company plans to execute a
gridded soil sampling program over
the anomalous areas in the
northern and eastern part of the
permit. The sampling program will be
aimed at defining the source of the
anomalies defined by the stream
sediment sampling. On definition of
soil
anomalies, the company will conduct
detailed mapping and possibly follow
up with
trenching.
The company believes that the
Stream Sediment anomalies are
related to pegmatite dykes within
the
Bukulja granite
