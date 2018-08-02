

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) reported that its net result for the second-quarter 2018 rose to 1.429 billion euros from 1.371 billion euros last year.



Underlying result before tax increased to 2.022 billion euros from the prior year's 1.992 billion euros, reflecting continued loan growth and solid net fee and commission income. Risk costs remained low at 15 basis points of average risk-weighted assets. The underlying return on equity on a four-quarter rolling average basis was 10.4%.



Net interest income was 3.441 billion euros up from 3.359 billion euros in the prior year.



Net fee and commission income improved to 717 million euros from 714 million euros last year.



ING said it will pay an interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros per ordinary share over the first six months of 2018. It remains committed to maintaining a strong capital position and reiterate our aim to pay a progressive dividend.



