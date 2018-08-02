eGain Corporation: eGain Cloud AlwaysOn Slays the "Scheduled Maintenance Downtime" Dragon for Digital Customer Engagement

Customer engagement software leader nearly eliminates scheduled maintenance downtime to deliver true 24x7 SLA backed by real credits

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced the immediate availability of eGain Cloud AlwaysOn. An industry-first offering of its kind in digital customer engagement, eGain Cloud AlwaysOn exceeds critical system availability requirements of its global financial, telco, government, and healthcare clients.

"Standard SLAs usually fall far short of the customer's expectations. It is not unusual to see only an explicit service level for availability, and possibly scheduled downtime, but little else," wrote Jo Liversidge and Dawn Hubbard in the Gartner research note "SaaS SLAs: Reduce Risk and Improve Service by Negotiating These Key Terms", ID: G00351558, published 17 April 2018.

Unlike most SaaS providers who curtail or suspend service during scheduled maintenance downtime once a month or even once a week, eGain AlwaysOn offers 99.9% SLA with zero scheduled maintenance downtime, except one annual scheduled maintenance. All updates, enhancements, and patches across the cloud stack - infrastructure, platform, and application - are performed as needed (planned or ad hoc) - without service curtailment or disruption.

"We power omnichannel customer engagement for global brands who serve customers around the clock, in multiple languages, all from a single eGain Cloud tenant," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "eGain AlwaysOn sets a new bar for cloud-based customer engagement solution SLA, no excuses."

For more information, visit http://www.egain.com/cloud-always-on/ (http://www.egain.com/cloud-always-on/).

