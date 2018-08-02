

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported that its third-quarter income from continuing operations declined 18% year-over-year to 1.16 billion euros. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.30 euros compared to 1.69 euros.



Third-quarter revenue was 20.47 billion euros compared to 21.30 billion euros, prior year. On a nominal basis, orders climbed 16% to 22.8 billion euros driven by a higher volume from large orders, while revenue was 4% lower than the prior-year quarter due primarily to currency translation effects. On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, orders rose 21% and revenue was level with the prior-year period.



Looking forward, the company continues to expect basic EPS from net income in the range of 7.70 to 8.00 euros, excluding severance charges. The company also confirmed expectation of modest growth in revenue, net of effects from currency translation and portfolio transactions, and continues to anticipate that orders will exceed revenue for a book-to-bill ratio above 1 for the full fiscal year.



