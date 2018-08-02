RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec ends the first half of 2018 with a positive net result

Zwolle - 02nd August 2018

Positive net result of 276 k€ and gross margin of 83% in the first half 2018

Significant growth in Test Operations and Supply Chain Management units

Book-to-bill ratio maintained consistently at a level above one

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, achieved a positive net result of 276 k€ for the first half-year of 2018. The gross margin also was maintained at a consistent high level of 83%. The strongest leading indicator for future business growth, the book-to-bill ratio, is stable at above one. Sales increased in the first half-year by 17 percent year-on-year, especially in the areas Test Operations and Supply Chain Management.

"We are very pleased with our performance so far and proud to report a positive net result for the first-half of 2018. This demonstrates that RoodMicrotec's strategy as well as the commitment of our employees continues to drive the company's future growth. It is very encouraging to see positive changes throughout the company and how this translates to continued double-digit growth in sales. The significant increase in both, Test Operations and Supply Chain Management, is a clear indication that our strategy to secure long-term engagements is very successful", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Summary HY1 2018

(x EUR 1,000) Unaudited

HY1 2018 Unaudited

HY1 2017 Net Sales 6,843 5,832 Gross margin 5,686 4,817 Gross margin as % of net sales 83% 83% EBITDA 913 534 EBITDA as % of net sales 13% 9% EBIT 398 44 EBIT as % of net sales 6% 1% Net result 276 -85 Net result as % of net sales 4% -1%

Conference call

You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec's conference call for press and analysts on Thursday, 2nd August 2018 at 9.30 am. The management will present the Interim Report 2018 in detail and answer your questions.

The dial-in number for the call is:+31 (0)20 531 5850 (via operator)

Financial agenda

02 August 2018 - 09:30 a.m. Conference call for press and analysts - half year report 2018 10 January 2019 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2018 14 March 2019 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2018 14 March 2019 Conference call for press and analysts 04 April 2019 Publication annual report 2018 23 May 2019 Annual general meeting of shareholders 24 May 2019 Annual bondholders meeting 04 July 2019 Publication sales figures first half 2019 01 August 2019 Publication interim report 2019 01 August 2019 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com (mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

