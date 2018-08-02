

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) on Thursday confirmed its pre-released second-quarter results and recently lifted outlook.



Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'The implementation of strategic measures and a higher awareness of cost is increasingly reflected in our operating business development and a significantly improved cash flow.'



Adjusted net income was 354 million euros, corresponding to adjusted earnings per share of 0.76 euro.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 16 percent to 742 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than in the same period of the previous year.



All three segments were able to increase their adjusted EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin compared to the previous year.



Sales went up by 7 percent to 3.9 billion euros, largely due to higher sales volumes and higher selling prices.



Further, Evonik confirmed its recently lifted forecast for the full year 2018. The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA between 2.6 and 2.65 billion euros.



