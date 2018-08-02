

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for first quarter ended June 30, 2018 rose to 118.41 billion yen or 68.08 yen per share from 110.76 billion yen or 62.75 per share in the year-ago period.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 31.7 percent to 1.56 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company affirmed its outlook for profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 420.00 billion yen or 241.67 yen per basic share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX