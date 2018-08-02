sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, August 1

For release 2 August 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Following the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Company confirms an interim dividend of 0.62 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 which will be paid on 31 August 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 10 August 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 9 August 2018.

The dividend of 0.62 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.27 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
James Machon / Fraser Hiddelston		01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney/ Richard Gotla		020 3727 1000

