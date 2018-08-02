Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement
London, August 1
For release 2 August 2018
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Following the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Company confirms an interim dividend of 0.62 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 which will be paid on 31 August 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 10 August 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 9 August 2018.
The dividend of 0.62 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.27 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.
