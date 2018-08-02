sprite-preloader
02.08.2018
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Date:2 August 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2018

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2018, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below. As this dividend relates to the period prior to REIT conversion it is an ordinary dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date - 16 August 2018

Record Date - 17 August 2018

Pay Date - 31 August 2018

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323


