UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend

Date:2 August 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2018

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2018, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below. As this dividend relates to the period prior to REIT conversion it is an ordinary dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date - 16 August 2018

Record Date - 17 August 2018

Pay Date - 31 August 2018

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323