U.S. President Donald Trump has asked trade officials to consider increasing import duties from 10% to 25% on a list of products from China including inverters, AC modules and non-lithium batteries. The Trump Administration's trade war with China and the rest of the world has created a continual environment of uncertainty within the solar industry, and today was no exception. Today U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that President Trump has ordered him to consider raising duties to 25% on the list of imports from China which were announced on July 10. This list included inverters, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...