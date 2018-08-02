

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to Owners of the Parent for the first-quarter grew 86.6 billion yen or 74% year over year, to 204.4 billion yen.



Revenues were 3.88 trillion yen an increase of 116% year over year. This was mainly due to an increase of transactions in which identified performance obligations of the Company are transfer of goods as principal and therefore revenue is recognized in the gross amount of consideration with the application of IFRS 15.



For the year ending March 31, 2019, the Group still expects profit attributable to owners of the Parent to be 600.0 billion yen or 378.27 yen per basic share.



