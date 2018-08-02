Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL delivers positive first-half performance 02-Aug-2018 / 07:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _2 August 2018_ *ZEAL delivers positive first-half performance* - Billings growth of 4% to EUR 141.9 million - Total Operating Performance increased 15% to EUR 74.9 million - EBIT of EUR 16.4 million, in line with guidance - World's first experience lottery launched ZEAL Group, the world's leading lottery innovator, today announced positive results for the first six months of 2018, following on from its launch of the world's first experience lottery. The Group delivered billings' growth of 4% to EUR 141.9 million (2017: EUR 136.4 million). This was driven by strong demand across its product portfolio, in spite of a 38% fall in average jackpot size between the first two quarters (Q1 2018: EUR 111 million; Q2 2018: EUR 69 million)[1]. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) rose to EUR 16.4 million for the period (2017: EUR 7.9 million), in line with guidance. Total Operating Performance increased 15% to EUR 74.9 million (2017: EUR 65.0 million). This was also in line with guidance and driven by a combination of billings growth and reduction in exceptional prize payouts during the period. The Group's continued focus on more efficient marketing investment delivered 293k new registered customers for the Group and its partners; an increase of 69% year-on-year (2017: 174k). Average Billings Per User in the lottery betting segment were maintained at EUR 55.62 (2017: EUR 55.24). *Jonas Mattsson, Chief Financial Officer, ZEAL Group said:*_'ZEAL has performed well in the first six months of the year. Increasingly efficient marketing coupled with strong demand for our products, in particular for Instant Win Games, fuelled higher billings and a significant increase in new customers. These results demonstrate the importance of having a diverse product portfolio.'_ In June 2018, ZEAL Group, through its Lottovate brand, launched the world's first experience lottery. Raffld - the Netherlands' first new lottery in nearly 30 years - is aimed at Dutch millennials (aged 22-36 years old); a group that does not currently play the lottery regularly. Developed based on player feedback, Raffld is a digital-only charity lottery which gives players the chance to win experiences they can share with their friends (www.raffld.nl [1]). *Helmut Becker, Chief Executive Officer, ZEAL Group, said: '*Raffld is unique; a world first, in fact. It is a compelling product built to match the needs of a younger, digital native customer group that values shareable experiences over cash. We're excited about Raffld's potential.' Following the recent decision by the Australian Parliament to ban lottery betting, the Group also announced that it has withdrawn from the Australian market. *Helmut Becker said: *'The Australian government's decision to protect the existing lottery monopoly ahead of customers and newsagents is, of course, disappointing. In spite of this, I am excited by the overall potential of our portfolio and the opportunities I see for ZEAL across the global lottery industry.' *Selected financial results to 30 June 2018**:* *2018* *2017* *Billings* EUR 141.9 million EUR 136.4 million *Revenue* EUR 73.0 million EUR 62.4 million *TOP* EUR 74.9 million EUR 65.0 million *EBIT* EUR 16.4 million EUR 7.9 million *Earnings per share* EUR 1.37 EUR 0.67 *2018 Outlook remains unchanged* For 2018, ZEAL Group expects to deliver EBIT in the range of EUR 33 million - EUR 43 million, and Total Operating Performance (TOP) of EUR 150 million - EUR 160 million. ZEAL Group expects to pay a dividend of at least EUR 1.00 per share in 2018, subject to financial performance. *- ENDS -* *Contacts:* _Media Relations:_ Matt Drage, Head of Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7976 872 871 matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk _Investor Relations:_ Frank Hoffmann, Investor Relations Manager +44 (0) 20 3739 7123 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk [2] *Notes to Editor*: 1. ZEAL is an international group of companies reinventing the world of lottery. 2. Specialising in the online lottery space, the company was founded in 1999 as Tipp24 SE and renamed as ZEAL Network SE in 2014. 3. The company is based in London, and its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 4. The Group has more than 3.5 million customers globally. Since its incorporation, ZEAL Group has generated stakes of more than EUR 3 billion and, across the Group, paid out more than EUR 1.5 billion in winnings. 5. ZEAL's first half report can be accessed at: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ [3] 6. Total Operating Performance is calculated as the sum of Revenue and Other Operating Income as disclosed in the Interim Consolidated Income Statement. 7. ZEAL Group includes all subsidiaries of ZEAL Network SE and the affiliated companies of the independent shareholding myLotto24 Ltd.[1] Based on the average jackpots of: Euro Jackpot, Lotto 6aus49, EuroMillions, Powerball and Mega Millions. 