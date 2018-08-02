sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,04 Euro		-0,13
-1,28 %
WKN: A2H5F4 ISIN: FI4000252127 Ticker-Symbol: 4TS 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERVEYSTALO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERVEYSTALO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.08.2018 | 08:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Terveystalo Oyj: Press Release: Terveystalo sells its Riga based subsidiary Ava Clinic

On 31 July 2018, Terveystalo Group has entered into an agreement with Eugin Group, Europe's second largest group fully dedicated to human reproduction, whereby Terveystalo sells to Eugin Group the entire operation of Ava Clinic in Riga.

Ava Clinic provides gynecological services, obstetrician services, as well as infertility treatment. In 2017, the company employed an average of 13 employees and the unit's revenue in 2017 was approximately EUR 3 million.

"We continue to focus on our core business in Finland according to our strategy and with this transaction we are able to release capital for the development of our business. The transaction will also contribute to improving Terveystalo Group's solvency," says Terveystalo's CFO Ilkka Laurila.



Terveystalo Plc


For more information, please contact:
Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Communications
Tel. +358 10 345 2034
Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com



Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers approximately 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Terveystalo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)