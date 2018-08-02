Terveystalo Oyj: Press Release: Terveystalo sells its Riga based subsidiary Ava Clinic

On 31 July 2018, Terveystalo Group has entered into an agreement with Eugin Group, Europe's second largest group fully dedicated to human reproduction, whereby Terveystalo sells to Eugin Group the entire operation of Ava Clinic in Riga.





Ava Clinic provides gynecological services, obstetrician services, as well as infertility treatment. In 2017, the company employed an average of 13 employees and the unit's revenue in 2017 was approximately EUR 3 million.





"We continue to focus on our core business in Finland according to our strategy and with this transaction we are able to release capital for the development of our business. The transaction will also contribute to improving Terveystalo Group's solvency," says Terveystalo's CFO Ilkka Laurila.













