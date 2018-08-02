

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported that its second-quarter net income was up 6% year-on-year to $18.1 million due to the increase in operating profit partially offset by higher income tax expense. EPS was $0.23, in line with prior year. Underlying net income was up 27% year-on-year to $35.3 million. Underlying EPS was up 25% to $0.45.



Second-quarter revenue was up 16% year-on-year to $296 million. Excluding the contribution of the acquisition of Silego, revenue was up 6% year-on-year. Mobile Systems was up 4% year-on-year.



Looking forward, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $365-$395 million. The company expects 2018 will be a year of revenue growth. Revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year. Dialog Semiconductor expects third-quarter gross margin to be broadly in line with second quarter, and fiscal 2018 to be broadly in line with fiscal 2017.



