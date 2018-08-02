

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net profit dropped 6.1 percent to 2.082 billion euros from 2.217 billion euros.



Profit before financial result or EBIT fell 6.3 percent from last year to 2.746 billion euros, due to a significant increase in upfront R&D expenditure. The EBT margin came in at 11.5%, down from 11.9% last year, but was above the target of 10 percent set for the Group.



Group revenues for the three-month period totaled 25.023 billion euros, down 2.9 percent from 25.765 billion euros last year. On a currency adjusted basis, revenues edged up 0.1%.



Second-quarter deliveries edged up 0.7% to 637,878 units from 633,582 units last year.



Further, the BMW Group reaffirmed its targets for the full year. Deliveries and revenues for the Automotive segment are expected to grow slightly to achieve new highs in 2018. Group profit before tax is being targeted at the previous year's level. The EBIT margin for the Automotive segment is expected to remain within the target range of between 8 and 10%.



The company expects that profit before tax for 2018 would be slightly higher than one year earlier, reflecting adjustment related to mobility services joint venture.



