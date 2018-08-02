

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company declined 7 percent to 54 million euros or 0.77 euros per share from 58 million euros or 0.83 euros per share per share in the same quarter last year.



EBITDA before special items of 106 million euros remained virtually unchanged compared to the prior-year period.



Operating result, or EBIT, for the quarter declined 8 percent to 74 million euros from 81 million euros in the year-ago period.



Group sales for the quarter rose 3 percent to 653.0 million euros from 636.0 million euros last year. The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased 6 percent in the quarter.



The Group's own retail recorded comp store sales growth of 5 percent, thanks to gains in all regions and sales formats.



Looking ahead, Hugo Boss confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018. The Group continues to expect currency-adjusted sales growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range.



Full-year EBITDA before special items is still expected to develop within a range of -2 percent to +2 percent compared to the prior year, while consolidated net income is projected to increase at a low to mid-single digit percentage range.



