

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Dividend of 3p per share



The Directors of Oxford Technology 4 VCT are today declaring an interim capital dividend of 3 pence per share for the year to 28 February 2019.



The ex-dividend date is 9(th) August 2018.



The record date for the dividend is 10(th) August 2018.



The payment date is August 31(st) 2018.



Shareholders on the register on the record date will receive the dividend.



Further information



Lucius Cary or Andrea Mica 01865 784466



