

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its net income for the second quarter surged 52.9 percent to 14.62 million euros from 9.56 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 1.48 euros, up from 0.97 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit grew 45.8 percent to 20.30 million euros from 13.92 million in the year-ago period.



Total sales for the quarter rose 20.5 percent to 167.79 million euros from 139.29 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Pfeiffer Vacuum affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018.



The company expects sales for 2018 as a whole to range between 640 million euros and 660 million euros. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 14 and 16 percent, while the EBIT margin adjusted for PPA effects is expected to range between 15 and 17 percent.



