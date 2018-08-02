Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market 02-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 August 2018 Veni Vidi Vici Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market The Company, an Investment Vehicle established to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sector, is pleased to announce that trading in its Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"), under ISIN number VGG9404A1030 and the ticker VVV. On Admission, the Company will have net funds of GBP513,201 and there will be 1,530,003 Ordinary Shares in issue, which rank pari Passu in all respects. Company overview The Directors believe that there are numerous investment opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in North America and Australia. The Directors are of the opinion that there are small scale operating mines and small scale exploration projects in Australia and North America with strong gold mineralisation and economic potential that can benefit by entering into deals with a public company and the resultant ability to access capital. The Directors, together with the Technical Adviser, believe they have the ability to seek out opportunistic deals in these sectors, with good economic exploration and production opportunities, where current management of these projects are not able to access capital or effectively use the public markets in an efficient manner to access capital. Details of Directors The full names of the Directors of the Company and positions are as follows: Mahesh s/o Pulandaran, Executive Chairman (aged 45) Mahesh has been in Financial Services for 20 years having begun his career in audit and assurances in the UK before moving to Asia with Deloitte. Mahesh has advised various blue chip companies including Microsoft and Caterpillar. Mahesh moved to offshore banking with HSBC covering the South Asian emerging markets before joining Coutts and Co International. Mahesh now leads the Trust Division of CorPa Asia Advisory Pte. Ltd. in Asia, as the Regional Head based in Singapore. In his various roles within the financial services, he has added value both upstream and down, bringing about value to stakeholders across all industries. Aaron Lucas, Non-Executive Director (aged 34) Aaron started his working career at the Royal Bank of Scotland, before establishing himself on the trading floor at the CFD and Spreadbetting brokerage, City Index. Aaron is a senior broker at a global market leader in derivative trading, CMC Markets. Aaron has a wealth of experience in the London and European capital markets, having successfully developed relationships with high net worth individuals over the past 10 years. Christopher Gordon, Independent Non-Executive Director (aged 32) Christopher has a Bachelor of Economics degree awarded by the University of London and over 8 years' experience in the financial services sector in London, working in dealing and trading roles with a focus on raising capital for listed companies. Christopher was a non-executive director of AIM traded Gunsynd plc. 1. Technical Adviser Brief biographical details of the Technical Adviser are set out below: Konstantinos Salonikis, MBA (Business Administration), BSc (Honours) in Geology Konstantinos, the Qualified Person, is a geologist with 25 years' experience in gold, Base Metals and industrial minerals exploration and mining. Konstantinos holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Naples, Italy and an MSc in Business Administration from Koc University in Turkey. Konstantinos is a fellow of the Geological society of Greece, founding member and former board director of Greek-Australian Business Council and honorary member of Environmental and Economic development non-profit organizations in Greece. He has worked in Europe, Australia, Asia and East Africa and held various technical operational and executive and board positions. He has managed resource projects from inception to feasibility and environmental permitting and has been hands on involved in community engagement and acceptance of mining investments. In industrial minerals assignments, Konstantinos has been involved in technical visits from mine to markets, assessing acquisition opportunities, development of marketing plans and due diligence work. Directors' Interests On Admission the interests of the Directors and their immediate families and, so far as they are aware having made due and careful enquiries, of persons connected with them (all of which are beneficial, unless otherwise stated) (so far as is known to the Directors, or could with reasonable diligence be ascertained by them) (within the meaning of sections 252 to 254 of the UK Companies Act 2006) in the Issued Share Capital are and will be as follows: Director Number of Ordinary % of Issued Share Shares on Admission Capital Mahesh s/o Pulandaran 2,001 0.13 Christopher Gordon 10,000 0.65 Aaron Lucas 10,000 0.65 Significant Shareholders In addition to the Directors holdings disclosed above, the Company has been notified or is aware of the following holdings which will, following Admission, represent more than 3 per cent. of the Issued Share Capital or voting rights of the Company: Name Number of Ordinary % of Issued Share Shares on Admission Capital Battle Mountain Pty 550,000 35.95 Limited Pure Steel Limited 142,000 9.28 Windfield Metals Pty 100,000 6.54 Ltd King Dragon Far East 100,000 6.54 Limited The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Aaron Lucas + 44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 5821 EQS News ID: 710189 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)