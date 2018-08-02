

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported first-half net result of 34.4 million euros, an increase of 41.9% from previous year. Earnings per share was 3.48 euros compared to 2.46 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 51.7 million euros, up 43.8% from prior year.



First-half sales increased 22.4% to 338.2 million euros compared to the previous year. Of its total sales, 33.4 million euros was generated by the companies acquired in 2017, which allowed for growth of 12.9% from stock units to be recorded.



