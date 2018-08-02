

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German food service company METRO AG reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit attributable declined to 57 million euros from 75 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.16 euro, down from 0.21 euro last year.



Group EBITDA reached 302 million euros.



Due to negative currency effects, reported sales decreased 3.7% to 9.0 billion euros.



METRO's like-for-like sales slightly decreased by 0.5% in the quarter. This development was in particular attributable to the Easter shift.



Considering the overall solid development, the company confirmed outlook for financial year 2017/18.



With regard to overall sales METRO expects a growth rate of minimum 0.5% in the financial year 2018. METRO continues to expect the like-for-like development to slightly surpass the 0.5% growth delivered last year.



Further, the company expects the EBITDA to increase slightly in the financial year 2018 as compared to last year's result of 1.436 billion euros.



