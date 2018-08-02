

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British life and health insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) reported Thursday that its first-half IFRS profit before tax attributable to shareholders fell to 526 million pounds from 875 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share declined to 7.8 pence from 14.7 pence last year.



Operating profit declined 2 percent to 1.44 billion pounds from last year's 1.47 billion pounds. However, operating earnings per share increased 4 percent to 26.8 pence from 25.8 pence last year.



IFRS net asset value per share was 411 pence, compared to 423 pence a year ago.



Gross written premiums increased to 15.18 billion pounds from 13.58 billion pounds last year. Net earned premiums grew to 13.79 billion pounds from 12.14 billion pounds a year ago.



Total group assets under management or AUM were 487 billion pounds, higher than 473 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company increased its interim dividend by 10 percent to 9.25 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Aviva said it remains on track to achieve its financial targets. The company continues to expect operating earnings per share growth of greater than 5 percent in 2018.



