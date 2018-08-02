

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK) Thursday reported that its first-half consolidated net profit, after non-controlling interests, slid 16 percent to 153 million euros.



Operating profit or EBIT for the period declined 17 percent to 260 million euros. While EBITDA decreased by 14 percent to 363 million euros, adjusted EBITDA stood at 459 million euros.



For the half year, revenues slid 4 percent to 1.794 billion euros due to currency and consolidation effects, but remained stable on adjusted basis



Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it is confirming its financial outlook.



