

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its first-half net income decreased by 11% (at constant Forex) to 2.8 billion euros. Net income per share was 1.12 euros, down 14% from prior year. Underlying earnings increased by 9% to 3.3 billion euros, reflecting a strong operational performance across all geographies, notably with higher technical profits and Unit-Linked management fees, partly offset by lower tax one-offs. Underlying earnings per share was up 6% to 1.33 euros. Adjusted earnings increased by 9% to 3.6 billion euros. Adjusted EPS was 1.47 euros, up 6%.



First-half gross revenues were 53.60 billion euros compared to 54.28 billion euros, prior year. Total revenues increased by 3%, mainly due to strong growth in France, Europe, Asia, International, Transversal.



