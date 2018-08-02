Enterome CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in the United States

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Enterome SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and immuno-oncology (IO) indications, announces that CEO Pierre Belichard will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences in the United States:

August 12-13 - Oppenheimer & Co. Newport Summit for Revolutionary Biotechnology ( Newport, RI )

- Oppenheimer & Co. Newport Summit for Revolutionary Biotechnology ( ) August 14-15 - Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference ( New York, NY )

Mr Belichard will provide an overview of the company's approach and strategy as well as an update on its development programs, including progress on its two lead investigational drug candidates:

EB8018, an orally administered small molecule FimH-blocker designed to selectively disarm virulent bacteria in the gut that cause inflammation without disrupting the gut microbiome, which is currently evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical proof of concept trial in patients with Crohn's disease; and

EO2401, a novel microbiome-derived therapeutic cancer vaccine comprising immunogenic peptide/epitope mimics ("onco-mimics") of glioblastoma tumour-associated antigens, which is being prepared to enter a Phase Ib study in glioblastoma patients in 2018.

About Enterome

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and cancer.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; and Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital, Omnes Capital and Principia) and strategic investors (BMS, Nestlé Health Science, Shire & INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: http://www.enterome.com