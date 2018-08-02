

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - KAZ Minerals (KAZ.L) announced that it has agreed to acquire the Baimskaya copper project in the Chukotka region of Russia for $900 million in cash and shares, comprising initial consideration of $675 million and deferred consideration of $225 million. The initial consideration for a 75% interest in the Project include: $436 million in cash; and 22.3 million new KAZ Minerals shares to be issued to Vendor or its affiliates, representing 5.0% of current issued share capital, valued at $239 million.



KAZ Minerals noted that Baimskaya is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper assets, with the potential to become a large scale, low cost, open pit copper mine.



