

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax climbed 30% to 360 million pounds from 277 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share went up 41% to 71.1 pence from 50.4 pence a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 88.7 pence, compared to 71.2 pence last year.



Operating profit climbed 29 percent to 393 million pounds.



Revenue for the period went up 12% to 953 million pounds from 853 million pounds last year. Total income grew 12% to 1.06 billion pounds.



The company reported strong financial performance, with double-digit revenue growth in Information Services, LCH and Capital Markets.



Further, interim dividend increased 19% to 17.2 pence per share, in line with stated dividend policy



Looking ahead, the company said it remains well positioned in an evolving regulatory and macroeconomic environment and remains focused on achieving the 2019 financial targets.



