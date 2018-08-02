

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) Thursday, in its trading update for the nine months ended June 30, reported 6.5 percent growth in Group organic revenue, and said it remains confident of achieving full year 2018 organic revenue growth of about 7 percent.



For nine months, Software and software related services revenue increased by 7.7 percent, and recurring revenue rose 6.6 percent. The Group said Sage Business Cloud witnessed continued momentum in the period, with cloud annualized recurring revenue of 386 million pounds.



Organic revenue growth was 6.8 percent for the third quarter.



In addition, the Group said it remains confident of achieving organic operating margin of around 27.5 percent for the full year.



