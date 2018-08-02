Company Continues EMEA Expansion With New London Office and Central Europe Sales Leader

FutureStack Event Series Expands to Reach Customers Across Europe This Fall

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses continues to grow the company's go-to-market team and programs to serve customers within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Among EMEA-based companies, this includes Careem, CHECK24 Vergleichsportal GmbH, Irish Distillers, News UK, Ocado, OLX Group, Onefootball GmbH, Porsche AG, Ryanair, Trainline, and WOW air.

A critical piece to this success is New Relic's global alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the companies work together to ensure the success of their joint customers' cloud investments at every point of the adoption journey. Offering a single platform with visibility into modern technologies, New Relic enables companies to get real-time feedback on the impact of software deployments, resolve customer-facing performance issues, and optimize their spend and the performance of cloud environments.

With businesses adopting the cloud at record rates and seeking to deliver reliable software faster, New Relic is the trusted partner for over 45 per cent of EMEA-headquartered companies of the FORTUNE Global 500.

"I'm extremely proud of the achievements of New Relic EMEA team in helping our customers move forward with speed and confidence in their new digital business models. Our ongoing collaboration with AWS -- a critical driver for so many transformation initiatives of leading disruptors and enterprises across the region -- is an important component to the rapid adoption of the New Relic platform across industries including retail, media, gaming, and financial services as they modernize their software architectures," said Bruno Teuber, senior vice president, EMEA enterprise sales, New Relic

"Onefootball tells the world's football stories to millions of sports fans all around the globe through our flexible, scalable infrastructure with Golang and Kubernetes on AWS. New Relic allows us to understand our infrastructure utilization from the container orchestration layer to cloud instance, and ultimately the relationship of these services to the performance of our applications. This visibility enables us to monitor changes and confidently identify any issues quickly when they arise," said Holger Hammel, vice president, engineering at Onefootball GmbH, a media platform founded and headquartered in Berlin, for global football fans to get news, scores, and statistics for club and international teams

Expanding Throughout EMEA to Deliver Customer Success

The company has ongoing growth in its offices in Barcelona, London, Munich, and Zurich with over 200 full-time employees across the EMEA region. Recently, to continue the company's close partnership with Britain's enterprise leaders in helping them tackle the complexity of modern software and accelerate their pace of innovation, New Relic has opened a new office in Central London led by Mark Fieldhouse, vice president, Northern Europe.

New Relic's success and continued opportunity to help EMEA-based enterprises accelerate their cloud and DevOps transformations are also attracting industry leaders. Carlo Pacifico has joined the company as vice president, Central Europe. Pacifico joins from AWS where he had a highly successful 4.5-year tenure and will help New Relic determine where to invest and drive growth in the market.

"As I meet with senior IT executives from large enterprises in all vertical segments across all countries in the region, I see massive changes in attitudes, processes, and technologies towards digitalisation. I've found that successful companies are rapidly embracing emerging technologies including cloud, containers, and microservices in addition to adopting modern service delivery approaches such as DevOps to increase the pace of innovation. I am excited to be part of the New Relic team because we're at the forefront of these modern technology trends and at an inflection point in customer adoption of these technologies and processes," said Carlo Pacifico, vice president, Central Europe, New Relic

Executing on Product Strategy from EMEA

New Relic's European Development Centre in Barcelona has rapidly grown from initially tackling data visualization projects to become home of the core team behind the company's fastest growing product, New Relic Infrastructure, with responsibilities for product management, user experience, and full-stack services. Most notably over the past year this team has more than tripled the integrations to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform services. Other key product milestones by the Barcelona team include integrations for on-host infrastructure components including Kubernetes and the New Relic Infrastructure SDK.

"It's a privilege to have been part of New Relic's Barcelona office since its launch and see it become a complete development centre, involved in some of the company's most strategic product initiatives. The combination of New Relic's strong engineering culture and the ability to engage directly with customers across the EMEA region has been a winning combination for us to bring in amazing people to grow their careers in any role they choose," said Pierre Papera, vice president, engineering and general manager, Barcelona, New Relic

FutureStack Returns to Accelerate Europe's Digital Transformation

For the third consecutive year, New Relic is bringing the FutureStack event series to the United Kingdom and Europe. Beginning in London on 2 October 2018 at Kings Place, the company will be hosting its popular day-long events featuring unique perspectives on modern software development and digital performance management, real-world success stories from customers, New Relic University certification training, and more. The events will continue throughout October and November across the continent with planned events in Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Stockholm, and Zurich.

Keep up-to-date with FutureStack updates at futurestack.com.

All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change without notice.

About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50 per cent of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

