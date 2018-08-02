

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 30 June 2018 fell to 1.659 billion pounds from 2.341 billion pounds in the same period last year. The latest period result included litigation and conduct charges of 2.0 billion pounds principally related to a 1.4 billion pounds settlement with the US Department of Justice with regard to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities or RMBS and charges of 400 million pounds due to Payment Protection Insurance or PPI.



Excluding litigation and conduct charges, profit before tax increased 20% to 3.701 billion pounds driven by a 46% improvement in credit impairment charges and a 5% reduction in operating expenses. The 10% depreciation of average USD against GBP adversely impacted profits and income, and positively impacted credit impairment charges and operating expenses.



Attributable profit for the period was 468 million pounds compared to a loss of 1.21 billion pounds last year. Basic earnings per share was 3.3 pence, compared to loss per share of 6.6 pence in the prior year.



Excluding litigation and conduct, earnings per share was 14.9 pence, compared to loss per share of 2.4 pence in the prior year.



Total income was 10.934 billion pounds compared to 10.881 billion pounds in the prior year.



Barclays UK income decreased 1%, while Barclays International income declined 3% as a 1% increase in CIB income was more than offset by an 11% reduction in Consumer, Cards and Payments, primarily as a result of one-off gains in H117 reflecting management de-risking actions.



Barclays said it is now well-positioned to deliver strong earnings going forward, and remains confident of achieving its returns and cost targets.



Barclays said that it is confident in the execution of its strategy and remains on track to achieve its RoTE targets of greater than 9% for 2019 and greater than 10% for 2020 based on a CET1 ratio of 13%, and operating expenses guidance in the range of 13.6 billion pounds - 13.9 billion pounds for 2019.



An interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share will be paid on 17 September 2018. Barclays reiterated its intention to pay a 6.5 pence dividend for 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.



