

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported pre-tax loss of 1.26 billion pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2018, compared to profit of 1.44 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



Loss to ordinary shareholders for the half year was 962 million pounds or 52.03 pence per share, compared to profit of 1.17 billion pounds or 63.80 pence per share in the previous year.



Warren East, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce said, 'We continue to be impacted by the challenge of managing significant Trent 1000 in-service issues and have recognised an exceptional charge of £554m, representing the profit impact of that part of the total current and estimated costs out to 2022 that is considered to be abnormal in nature.'



However, underlying pre-tax profit was 73 million pounds, compared to loss of 143 million pounds last year. Underlying group earnings per share were 2.5 pence, compared to loss of 8.1 pence in the year-ago period. Underlying core earnings per share were 3.1 pence, compared to loss of 6.5 pence last year.



First-half revenue rose 12 percent to 7.49 billion pounds from restated 6.66 billion pounds a year ago.



In March, the company provided a 2018 full year outlook for the Group excluding ITP Aero and under its prior reporting structure. The company has updated its guidance to reflect its revised reporting structure.



The company is now providing guidance on the basis of its core business, which includes ITP Aero and excludes non-core operations either already sold or held for sale.



For its core business, Rolls-Royce expects 2018 underlying operating profit of around 450 million pounds, plus or minus 100 million pounds, and underlying free cash flow of around 400 million pounds, plus or minus 100 million pounds.



