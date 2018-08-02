

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, Thursday, in its third-quarter update, reported 0.9 percent growth in like-for-like sales for the 11-week period, and said it remains confident of delivering a full year performance in line with the Board's expectations.



Year-to-date, total sales were up by 0.4 percent, and like-for-like sales were up 1.3 percent.



The Group noted that it opened 5 new sites and completed 228 conversions and remodels in the financial year to date.



