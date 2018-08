BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased at a faster pace in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 6.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 5.2 percent rise in May.



Prices in domestic market advanced 6.1 percent and prices in foreign market gained 6.2 percent in June.



Month-on-month, producer prices increased 0.6 percent.



