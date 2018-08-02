

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent rose 4.3 percent to around 1.6 billion euros from last year's 1.5 billion euros.



Adjusted EBIT was 2.2 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT margin was 10 percent.



Continental upped its sales to 22.4 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 5.4 percent.



At over 20 billion euros, order intake continues to be at a record level in the entire automotive sector after six months, the company noted.



Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, the company said that the third quarter is traditionally impacted by seasonal effects.



CFO Wolfgang Schaefer said, 'Carmakers close down plants for vacation in the third quarter. Furthermore, next quarter will probably be negatively impacted by the new test procedure WLTP.'



Continental is expecting a strong quarter at the end of the year, and is therefore confirming its outlook for the full business year.



For the current year, the company still expects the global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to rise by more than 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX