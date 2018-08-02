

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L) reported pretax profit of 25.6 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to 13.0 million pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share was 1.32 pence compared to a loss of 1.77 pence. Underlying trading profit at constant currency increased by 20% to 37.6 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 1.88 pence compared to 1.46 pence.



First-half reported revenue declined 9.4% to 1.37 billion pounds. Net currency movements reduced revenue by 3.8%, while the contribution from acquisitions net of disposals added 0.4%. At constant currency, organic revenue decline was 6.0%.



