

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss-based iron ore company Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Thursday reported that its half-year profit, after special items, slid nearly 30 percent to $152 million from last year's $216 million. Earnings per share fell to 25.79 cents from 36.60 cents a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA declined by 18.5 percent to $234 million, reflecting higher received price and higher costs.



For the first half, revenue rose by 4.4 percent to $617 million, on higher pellet premiums, offset by lower iron ore prices, higher freight and lower sales volumes.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects to increase its output by about 1.5 million tonnes to 12 million tonnes by 2020, upon completion of certain programmes.



