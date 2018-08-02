

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc.(RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 rose 12% to 296 million pounds from 263 million pounds last year.



Statutory profit after tax was up 19% to 245 million pounds from 206 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew to 21.6 pence from 18.3 pence last year.



Group operating profit was 304 million pounds down 15% from last year due to adverse weather, which was 53 million pounds in excess of the five year average.



It declared an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per ordinary share, up 11% from the prior year's 6.6 pence. Medium term policy for full year ordinary dividend payouts is unchanged - targeting between 40-50% of earnings, with additional distributions where justified.



