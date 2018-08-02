

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Thursday, Swiss retail sales data is due. Economists forecast sales to remain flat in May, in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc fell against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the pound and the euro.



The franc was worth 1.1565 against the euro, 1.3001 against the pound, 112.35 against the yen and 0.9943 against the greenback as of 3:10 am ET.



