

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its profit before tax for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018 declined 38 percent to $21.98 million from last year's $35.37 million.



Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the parent rose to $15.19 million from $10.25 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share after profit share rose to 1.310 cents from 0.885 cents in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the quarter declined 18 percent to $123.93 million from $151.28 million a year ago.



Gold sales for the quarter declined 19 percent to 97,628 ounces, while average realized gold prices increased 4 perecnt to $1,298 per ounce.



The company's board of directors declared to pay an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per ordinary shares, totaling about $28.9 million for the first half, which equates to returning approximately 80 percent of free cash flow generated in the first half to shareholders.



The interim dividend will be paid on 28 September 2018 to shareholders on the register on the record Date of 31 August 2018.



Looking ahead, the company said that significantly stronger production is expected for the second half of the year, driven by continued improvements in grade from the open pit as mining progresses into the sulphide ore and an increase in high grade stoping tonnes from the underground.



The company maintained its full-year revised guidance of 505,000 to 515,000 ounces.



