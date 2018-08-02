

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DCM) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased to 218.32 billion yen from 199.85 billion yen, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 60.76 yen compared to 53.95 yen.



First-quarter total operating revenues improved 3.8% to 1.18 trillion yen from 1.13 trillion yen, prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 193.42 yen; and operating revenues of 4.79 trillion yen.



