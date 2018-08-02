

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported Thursday that its second-quarter loss before tax was $175.1 million, compared to profit of $62.1 million last year.



Loss after tax was $185.4 million, compared to profit of $44.4 million a year ago. Adjusted profit after tax was $46.1 million, compared to $58.3 million in the prior year.



EBITDA edged up 0.8 percent to $198.1 million, driven by generally higher revenues and gross margin. EBITDA growth was 0.9% to $165.4 million, excluding Ligado.



Group revenue increased 5 percent to $371.8 million from prior year's $354.2 million. Excluding Ligado, revenue increased 5.5% to $339.1 million.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 8 cents per share, in line with the Board's recently updated approach to dividend pay-outs. The prior year's dividend was 21.62 cents per share.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in the growth outlook for the business and consequently reiterated financial guidance.



The company projects medium term Group revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow growth, all excluding Ligado.



The firm targets mid-single digit percentage revenue growth on average over the next five years, with EBITDA and free cash flow generation expected to improve steadily.



For 2018, revenue, excluding Ligado, is expected to be $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion.



Over 2018 to 2020, the company expects that capital expenditure will be within a range of $500 million to $600 million per annum;



Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, said, '....we remain well placed to deliver further consistent revenue growth in the short term and to capture significant additional growth opportunities over the medium to long term.'



In London, Inmarsat shares were trading at 563.31 pence, down 3.11%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX