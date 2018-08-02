

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Scilla Grimble to the Board as Chief Financial Officer, subject to regulatory approval. She succeeds Matthew Price who, as previously announced, is to step down on October 31.



Grimble's start date will be confirmed in due course.



She is currently Director of Group Finance and was previously interim Chief Financial Officer of Marks and Spencer Group plc, having joined Marks and Spencer in 2016.



Prior to that, she held several senior finance roles at Tesco plc between 2010 and 2016 and before that was a managing director at UBS Investment Bank.



Mark Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Having launched our new strategy at the start of the year, Scilla will strengthen our management team capability and help us deliver growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX