

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a communications technology company, reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to $17.4 million from $14.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 2.38 cents, higher than 1.85 cents last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share for the half year were 2.49 cents, compared to 2.10 cents last year.



Revenue for the period declined 2.1 percent to $209.2 million from $213.6 million in the year-ago period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.76 cents per share, up 5 percent from 1.68 cents per share last year. In sterling, the currency in which the dividend will be paid, this is the equivalent of 1.34 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company said its performance remains weighted to the second half and the Board's expectations for the full year are unchanged.



