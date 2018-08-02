

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L), a business information and events group, announced Thursday that it has acquired Random Lengths, a Price Reporting Agency or PRA for the wood products industry.



Euromoney will pay $18.2 million in cash for Random Lengths, of which $2 million is deferred for up to 18 months. Pro forma EBITDA for the financial year 2018 is expected to be $1.1 million.



Random Lengths provides unbiased and consistent price assessments and market reporting for the wood products industry with a core focus on the all-important North American lumber and panels markets.



Euromoney said the acquisition fits within its strategy of investing in its main themes, specifically, price discovery.



Raju Daswani, CEO of Euromoney's PRA Division, said, 'By integrating these businesses alongside our metals & mining services, we will further establish our position as a global leader in the commodity price reporting industry.'



