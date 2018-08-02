

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first-quarter rose to 85.91 billion yen or 187.65 yen per share from 65.43 billion yen or 148.28 yen per share in the prior year period.



Operating income increased by 36.9% to 116.5 billion yen year-on-year mainly owing to improvement in profit in Asia, Japan, and Europe.



Consolidated net sales for the first quarter increased by 13.6% to 987.5 billion yen from the prior year.



For fiscal 2018, the company still projects a 5.0 percent decline in attributable net income to 205 billion yen, and a 9.1 percent drop in operating income to 340 billion yen, while net sales is expected to rise 1.1 percent to 3.8 trillion yen.



