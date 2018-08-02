In the first big auction a day after the imposition of 25% safeguard duty on solar imports, the winning tariff of Rs 2.79 ($0.041) at the 200MW Odisha auction took the industry by surprise.India's 25% safeguard duty on solar equipment from China and Malaysia came into effect from July 30 and the solar industry anticipated an immediate 10-15% hike in tariff. The tariff at the Odisha auction, however, did not rise as much as feared. Aditya Birla Renewables successfully bid for 75 MW at INR 2.79 ($0.041)/unit, followed by 50 MW for Eden Renewable Varenne at INR 3.19 ($0.047)/unit. Acme Solar won ...

