CEO of Innovative Biotech Firm NLS-1 Pharma AG Scoops Two Illustrious Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The leader of a cutting-edge biotech firm focused on improving lives and patient care has been awarded two accolades in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2018 CEO Awards. Alex Zwyer, CEO of Swiss company NLS-1 Pharma AG has been named 'Healthcare CEO of the Year - Switzerland' and 'Most Innovative CEO of the Year -Switzerland' for pioneering work in ADHD treatment.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/725764/Alex_Zwyer_CEO_NLS_1_Pharma.jpg )



The BWM 2018 CEO awards seek to identify and honour the most respected C-level executives across the globe, across a variety of sectors. Rather than focusing on companies, the awards celebrate the skills and attributes of the individuals at their helm; inspiring others to achieve similar successes. The awarding panel were delighted to recognise Mr Zwyer in both categories, praising him for innovative leadership and a clear commitment to improving lives.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD is a highly genetic, brain-based syndrome characterized by inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. According to American Journal of Psychiatry 2007, in the USA, approximately 6.4 million people under the age of 18 have been diagnosed with ADHD at some point at their lives while over 10 million adults in the USA suffer with ADHD as per a report by the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 2014.

NLS-1 Pharma AG is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and more effective, safer treatments for ADHD and other CNS disorders. Behavioural disorders like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affect children and adults and impacts negatively across all aspects of their life, from schooling to work to relationships. Most treated patients in the USA currently take stimulants which have a significant risk of abuse, misuse and diversion and other associated safety risks. Safer and more convenient treatment options are important and can significantly affect the quality of life for children and adults affected by this condition. This dilemma is why a company like NLS matters.

When asked the secret of the company's success to date, Mr Zwyer puts it down to two important overarching factors; an outstanding team and a patient centred approach. "We are fortunate enough to have an all-star team of research, drug development and commercial leaders in our organisation, with patients at the heart of everything we do. We strive to find better and safer treatment options and will not rest until we have an effective, safe way of managing ADHD" he said.

Further information about NLS-1 Pharma, along with information on Mazindol CR, can be found at www.nlspharma.com

A video interview with Alex Zwyer can be viewed on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/07/21/interview-with-alex-zwyer-ceo-of-nls-1-pharma-ag-nls-at-the-london-stock-exchange-studios/

An article on NLS-1 Pharma can also be found on BWM website:https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/07/19/innovating-treatments-for-adhd/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com



W: http://www.bwmonline.com