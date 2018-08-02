Metso Corporation: Metso wins a significant mining equipment order from JSW Steel Ltd. in India

Metso wins a significant mining equipment order from JSW Steel Ltd. in India

Metso Corporation press release August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EEST.

Metso has won a significant order to deliver a pellet plant, including grinding, filtration and a pyro-processing pellet plant to a large-scale steel operation of JSW Steel Ltd. in India. This new order is Metso's largest global pellet plant delivery, and the single largest installation for Metso 2040-60 Vertical Plate Pressure Filters VPA, which are used in heavy-duty dewatering applications.

The order is booked in Metso's second quarter 2018 orders received.

"Metso has a proven track record of delivering sustainable performance and reliability to the mining industry globally. We are very proud of this order, which further strengthens our position in the Indian mining market," says Victor Tapia, President, Metso Mining Equipment business area.

Metso established its operations in India in 1992, and has been developing a strong footprint in the market ever since. Today, Metso is the leading player in pelletizing in India.

"We build long-term relationships with our customers, which is the key for success. Through them, we can provide our customers with the best solutions to ensure low operating costs while also improving resource efficiency and recovery", says Kamal Pahuja, SVP, Indian market area at Metso.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information:

Rodrigo Gouveia, Senior Vice President, Mining Equipment, Metso Corporation, Tel. +1 717 849 7176, Email: rodrigo.gouveia@metso.com (mailto:rodrigo.gouveia@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

